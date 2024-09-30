Google Earth Time Travel: This feature can give you nostalgia of 80 years back

Google Earth now allows users to see the world as it was 80 years ago. With a new feature, users can 'time travel' to the 1930s and see what places looked like back then.

Google is playing a crucial role in introducing new technologies, providing extraordinary experiences, and making human life easier. It is presenting the world before us by introducing innovative technologies. In this continuation, Google has come up with another amazing feature. Through this, it will be possible to time travel 80 years ago. You can see what the places looked like at that time. It's amazing to think about, isn't it! Now let's know the details of it.

Google Earth is one of the services provided by Google. Google Earth provides a view of the Earth as seen from other satellites. That is, Google Earth has been observing the Earth and recording its views since the service was launched. In other words, it records the locations above the Earth. Google Earth allows you to see the Earth and its various places as seen from a satellite. It provides the landscape in three dimensions. It facilitates viewing geographical areas through the web and computer programs. Through this, people can enjoy the city, the scenery of nature from different angles.

Google Earth is improving its services from time to time. In this continuation, it is giving users the opportunity to see the record of what the world was like 80 years ago. That is, it will take you back to the 1930s. It can be called a kind of time traveling. Here we will travel to the past. For this, the Google search engine has brought some new updates to its satellite imagery platform Google Earth. Using the new feature, you can go back 80 years and see the Earth and places here through satellite and aerial imagery of that time.

Currently, Google Earth provides the opportunity to see images of many places from decades ago. Google said in a statement that the new update will include images from the 1930s of some cities, including London, Berlin, Warsaw, and Paris. Essentially, the time limit is being doubled for most areas. This will give people the opportunity to "time travel" and see what places looked like back then. Users can compare cities side by side. They will also be able to see how they have changed over the years. Google revealed this information and published pictures and various information comparing what San Francisco was like in 1938 and what it is like today in 2024. These pictures have captured how it has changed geographically.

Sample images show how San Francisco's ports were primarily used for shipping in 1938. However, according to recent images of Google Earth provided by Google, the place is now filled with restaurants and cruise ships. Users will be able to use the new feature of Google Earth on both mobile and web. Updates are expected to be released next week. In addition to historical imagery in the Google Earth update, Google said it is expanding Street View in Google Maps to about 80 countries. The company plans to improve the quality of Google Earth and Google Maps, and it has been learned from related sources that the images and landscapes will be clearer in the coming days and for this, it is moving towards a new AI model.

