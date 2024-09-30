PHOTOS: Ahaana Krishna looks elegant in lehenga, SEE her stunning pics

The latest photoshoot of Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna, daughter of actor Krishna Kumar, has taken social media by storm.

Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna, daughter of actor Krishna Kumar, has taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot.

The actress, known for her roles in films like "Luca" and "Pathinettam Padi," shared some stunning photos showcasing her different looks.

Fans and followers praised Ahaana's beauty, with one commenter saying she looks like a "princess." Another fan wrote, "You look more beautiful in this dress". Ahaana responded with heartfelt thank-you messages.

Apart from her film career, Ahaana is also a popular model and YouTuber. She made her acting debut with the 2014 film "Njan Steve Lopez".

Ahaan was seen in 2019 film "Luca", opposite Tovino Thomas, which received critical and commercial acclaim.She also starred in Shankar Ramakrishnan's "Pathinettam Padi" the same year.

Ahaana's most recent film was "Adi" opposite Shine Tom Chacko, was well-received by audiences. She will also be seen in "Nancy Rani".

With her captivating on-screen presence and charming off-screen personality, Ahaana has become a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema.

Ahaana's fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, expecting more impressive performances from this talented young actress.

