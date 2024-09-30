Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Ahaana Krishna looks elegant in lehenga, SEE her stunning pics

    The latest photoshoot of Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna, daughter of actor Krishna Kumar, has taken social media by storm.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna, daughter of actor Krishna Kumar, has taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot.

    article_image2

    The actress, known for her roles in films like "Luca" and "Pathinettam Padi," shared some stunning photos showcasing her different looks.

    article_image3

    Fans and followers praised Ahaana's beauty, with one commenter saying she looks like a "princess." Another fan wrote, "You look more beautiful in this dress". Ahaana responded with heartfelt thank-you messages.

    article_image4

    Apart from her film career, Ahaana is also a popular model and YouTuber. She made her acting debut with the 2014 film "Njan Steve Lopez".

    article_image5

    Ahaan was seen in 2019 film "Luca", opposite Tovino Thomas, which received critical and commercial acclaim.She also starred in Shankar Ramakrishnan's "Pathinettam Padi" the same year.

    article_image6

    Ahaana's most recent film was "Adi" opposite Shine Tom Chacko, was well-received by audiences. She will also be seen in "Nancy Rani". 

    article_image7

    With her captivating on-screen presence and charming off-screen personality, Ahaana has become a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema.

    article_image8

    Ahaana's fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, expecting more impressive performances from this talented young actress.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer NTI

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH ATG

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh's first appearance post fatherhood RTM

    'Baap ban gaya re': Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh’s first appearance post fatherhood

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case dmn

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to actor Siddique in rape case

    Do Patti': Kriti Sanon, Kajol starrer to release on Netflix on THIS date - WATCH ATG

    'Do Patti': Kriti Sanon, Kajol starrer to release on Netflix on THIS date - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch

    Google Earth Time Travel: This feature can give you nostalgia of 80 years back RBA

    Google Earth Time Travel: This feature can give you nostalgia of 80 years back

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer NTI

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH ATG

    Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranveer Singh for his nude shoot - WATCH

    Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we're part of AI-driven world, adds proof lies in the Bible

    Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we're part of AI-driven world, adds proof lies in the Bible

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon