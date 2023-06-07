Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Court dismisses NCB appeal for cancellation of bail

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's drug case related fresh and a new update is here. The couple got arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) were found and discovered in their home.

A special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has declined the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) request and appeal of demanding cancellation of the bail of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a drug case.

V V Patil, a judge dealing with high-profile cases in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, dismissed and rejected the plea last week for lack of merit, but detailed order became available on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

The couple was arrested in November 2020 after 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) got discovered in their home. A magistrate's court granted them bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 each. Later in December that year, the NCB approached the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail because the prosecution did not get a chance to obtain a hearing.

The court, however, in its order last week, has declared and said there were no allegations that the couple interfered with the administration of justice or violated their bail conditions. Therefore, there were no grounds qualified for cancellation of bail.

As per the investigators, Bharti Singh's name cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler when the NCB was probing alleged drug use in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

One of the finest comedians in the industry has cemented in place over the years. She is known for her humble nature and candidness. Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their baby boy on 3rd April 2022. The couple named him Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Golla. The pair has shared several pictures of their little bundle of joy and garnered love from different parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES)