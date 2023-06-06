Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of beautiful and ravishing pictures and videos of her enjoying her days in a bikini and sexy attires.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here are times when social media influencer Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her sizzling apparel in a new photoshoot which went viral.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and a sight to behold in a bold black bra and bottoms as she sits down sexily on a boat in the middle of the waters in this wet look which is alluring and sensual.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa captures the attention of her fans and netizens with her bold avatar in a black bra and bottoms. She is flaunting her toned abs, curvy body and cleavage in a wet look and sultry avatar.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, the renowned fashionista, soars the heat on Instagram by donning a mustard-coloured see-through strapless dress that flaunts her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar with a mustard-coloured see-through strapless dress that flaunts her booty and curvy body to fans.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and a sight to behold in a white stringed short see-through attire that gives a glimpse at her booty, breasts and hands.
     

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing in a plunging neckline BOLD black bra and bottoms of the same colour. She flaunts her cleavage and breasts in the photo, with wet hair as she sits on a yacht with a smile.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch RBA

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out ADC

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out

    Has Taylor Swift broken up with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after 'casual' romance? vma

    Has Taylor Swift broken up with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after 'casual' romance?

    Bal Shivaji first look: Sairat star Akash Thosar plays role of fearless warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj RBA

    Bal Shivaji first look: Sairat star Akash Thosar plays role of fearless warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures RBA

    Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon all set to launch second trailer in Tirupati- see pictures

    Recent Stories

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch RBA

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed osf

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    3D camera M2 chipset micro OLED panels more Apple Vision Pro is finally here price starts at USD 3499 gcw

    3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out ADC

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon