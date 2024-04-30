'Told Pakistan about Balakot airstrike': PM Modi on India's 'fight from front'

PM Modi encountered an unexpected hurdle during this process as Pakistani officials failed to respond to his calls. Despite the challenge, PM Modi stressed his commitment to transparency and honesty in dealing with adversaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 29) addressed a rally in Bagalkot's Navanagar in north Karnataka revealed a captivating narrative about the 2019 Balakot airstrike, shedding light on his meticulous approach to ensure transparency and direct communication with Pakistan.

PM Modi said that he had instructed Indian forces to inform the media about the airstrike only after personally notifying Pakistani authorities via phone. "I instructed our forces to inform the media about the airstrike, but only after I had personally informed Pakistani authorities over the phone. I informed them that we had conducted an airstrike, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage," PM Modi revealed.

However, PM Modi encountered an unexpected hurdle during this process as Pakistani officials failed to respond to his calls. Despite the challenge, PM Modi stressed his commitment to transparency and honesty in dealing with adversaries. "When I dialed Pakistan, they wouldn't answer the phone," he remarked, highlighting his preference for open and direct communication over clandestine maneuvers.

The prime minister's remarks highlighted the BJP-led government's approach of confronting adversaries with transparency and integrity, a hallmark of "new India's" diplomatic ethos. This approach, he stressed, reflects the nation's commitment to honesty and forthrightness in international relations.

PM Modi's revelation assumes significance against the backdrop of the Balakot airstrike, a pivotal moment in India's recent history. Reflecting on the event, he recalled his presence at the Network18 Rising Bharat Summit in February 2019, just before the operation unfolded.

"On that day, while attending the summit, the atmosphere was reminiscent of today's. I greeted everyone calmly and then departed. That very night, India conducted airstrikes in Balakot," he said.

The Balakot airstrike was India's retaliatory action following the Pulwama terror attack, where as many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a suicide bombing orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. India's response targeted a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26, 2019.

PM Modi's revelation offers a glimpse into the strategic thinking and decision-making process behind significant national security operations. It also highlights India's commitment to transparency and direct engagement in addressing security challenges and maintaining regional stability.

