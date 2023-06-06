Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya, will legally part ways soon. On June 5, she dropped a photo with a mystery man on Instagram that has fueled the dating rumours. Read on to know more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors the industry has had. However, apart from his work, even his controversial personal life is often in the spotlight. After washing dirty linen in public by both the 'Manto' star Nawazuddin and his former wife Aaliya, she has dropped a photo with a mystery man displaying new beginnings in life.

The 'Jogi Ra Sa Ra Ra Ra' fame Bollywood star's estranged wife, Aaliya, has often openly spoken about their pending divorce and misbehaviour, along with several other accusations against the actor. On June 5, she dropped a photo with a mystery man and ended her caption with a question, 'Don’t I have the right to be happy?.'

In one of her many firsts on social media, she posted a selfie with a mystery man whose identity is under wraps and not revealed anywhere on the internet. The photo has gone viral on social media and sparked their dating rumours as well.

Her caption for the adorable picture read, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority. They were always. And they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship. This relationship is the same relationship. I am happy about the same. Hence I have shared my happiness here with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy? (sic)."

Taking to the comment section, when a netizen commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (please change your surname) (sic)," Aaliya replied, “Bohot jaldi (Very soon) (sic)."

Aaliya also claimed that the place she and Nawazuddin own is also on rent. She said, "That place is also on rent. We cannot suddenly ask the tenant to break the contract and leave. But hopefully, all troubles will end soon. And we can live at peace in our small home."

