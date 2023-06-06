Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya, will legally part ways soon. On June 5, she dropped a photo with a mystery man on Instagram that has fueled the dating rumours. Read on to know more.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya drops photo with mystery man; sparks dating rumours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors the industry has had. However, apart from his work, even his controversial personal life is often in the spotlight. After washing dirty linen in public by both the 'Manto' star Nawazuddin and his former wife Aaliya, she has dropped a photo with a mystery man displaying new beginnings in life.

    The 'Jogi Ra Sa Ra Ra Ra' fame Bollywood star's estranged wife, Aaliya, has often openly spoken about their pending divorce and misbehaviour, along with several other accusations against the actor. On June 5, she dropped a photo with a mystery man and ended her caption with a question, 'Don’t I have the right to be happy?.'

    ALSO READ: 'Legends Never Die...' Sidhu Moosewala's fans remember singer on death anniversary

    In one of her many firsts on social media, she posted a selfie with a mystery man whose identity is under wraps and not revealed anywhere on the internet. The photo has gone viral on social media and sparked their dating rumours as well.

    Her caption for the adorable picture read, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority. They were always. And they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship. This relationship is the same relationship. I am happy about the same. Hence I have shared my happiness here with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy? (sic)."

    Taking to the comment section, when a netizen commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (please change your surname) (sic)," Aaliya replied, “Bohot jaldi (Very soon) (sic)."

    Aaliya also claimed that the place she and Nawazuddin own is also on rent. She said, "That place is also on rent. We cannot suddenly ask the tenant to break the contract and leave. But hopefully, all troubles will end soon. And we can live at peace in our small home."

    ALSO READ: When Sidhu Moosewala got emotional in front of Sonam Bajwa while talking about his controversies-WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details vma

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62 vma

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL Team CSK-read details RBA

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu's next film title is after IPL team 'CSK'? Read details

    The Kerala Story: Watch Adah Sharma's film for just Rs 99- read details RBA

    The Kerala Story: Watch Adah Sharma's film for just Rs 99- read details

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    Recent Stories

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details vma

    Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

    Fabric to Size: Important factors to consider while buying clothes for your child RBA

    Fabric to Size: Important factors to consider while buying clothes for your child

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62 vma

    Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away at 62

    6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit vma

    6 reasons why plum is must-have summer fruit

    Daily Horoscope for June 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Capricorn Scorpio Pisces Leo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 6, 2023: Good day for Gemini, health of Aquarius may be affected & more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon