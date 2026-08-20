Anil Ravipudi's upcoming multi-starrer with Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has been titled 'January 12 Vidudala'. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty, will hit theatres on January 12, 2027 for Sankranthi.

The upcoming multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has finally got a title, and it gives away its release date too. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been titled 'January 12 Vidudala' and will hit theatres on January 12, 2027, during the Sankranthi festive period.

Quirky Title Reveal

The title was announced through a fun video featuring the lead cast. The video also pays tribute to late filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana and includes a reference to his popular comedy 'Appula Appa Rao.' In the video, the actors ask Ravipudi about the name of the film. When he says "January 12 Vidudala", they assume he is talking about the release date. Ravipudi then reveals that January 12 Vidudala is actually the title of the film. The video also introduced the tagline "Bava Bammardi Soujanyamtho", which roughly means "with the courtesy of brothers-in-law". The tagline hints at the relationship between Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram's characters, who are reportedly playing brothers-in-law in the film.

Take a look. The name of our movie coming for Sankranthi... ☺️ "January 12 Release" - with the courtesy of brothers-in-law 🤩https://t.co/N7Sxo2q55l#January12Vidudala Grand Release worldwide for SANKRANTHI on JANUARY 12th 2027 💥 pic.twitter.com/pca7NIzWl9 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 19, 2026

Star-Studded Cast

The film marks the first time Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram will share the screen. Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty are also part of the cast and will be seen opposite Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram, respectively.

Venkatesh and Ravipudi's Successful Combo

For Venkatesh, the film marks his fifth association with Ravipudi. The two have earlier worked together on F2, F3 and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Venkatesh also made an extended appearance in Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which released in January 2026.

Kalyan Ram Reunites with Ravipudi

Kalyan Ram is also reuniting with Ravipudi after Pataas. Released in 2015, the film marked Ravipudi's directorial debut and Kalyan Ram's first film as a producer.

Production Details

The film is produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and presented by Suresh Productions and Smt Archana, in association with Zee Studios. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

'January 12 Vidudala' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2027.