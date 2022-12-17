Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party

    Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are one of the most well-matched couples in South cinema. Despite having been married for so long and always being in the spotlight, these two have managed to maintain their lives drama-free. A photo of the RRR actor cuddling his better half at a party recently leaked on social media. Even though the image is blurry, their love is clear.

    For those unaware, Jr NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in an arranged marriage in 2011. She was only 18 years old when she married, and the pair now has two darling sons, Nandamuri Bhargava Ram and Abhay Ram.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In an interview, Jr NTR confessed to Deccan Chronicle that his wife is one of the most influential people in his life: "She has played a vital part in changing me into what I am now. I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me.”

    Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next appear on the big screen in filmmaker Kortala Siva's next, tentatively titled NTR30. Pinkvilla has heard exclusively that the unnamed drama will begin filming in mid-January.

    According to a person close to the situation, "Following RRR's global prominence, NTR has been very careful about what he wants to achieve. He has been collaborating with Kortala Siva on the script for NTR 30 and is now happy with the final draught. The filming of Mahurat is planned to begin in Hyderabad in mid-January, with full production beginning in February 2023."
     

