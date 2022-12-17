'Besharam Rang' controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

The MP Ulema Board has taken objection to "Obscenity" in the movie and demanded that the film not be allowed to run in theatres. Board President Syed Anas Ali told media persons that their stand was taken in view of numerous complaints of vulgarity received against the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming movie 'Pathaan' has been courting controversy and facing boycott calls ever since the song 'Besharam Rang' was released. The latest to join the list of people slamming the filmmakers is Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board.

The MP Ulema Board has taken objection to "Obscenity" in the movie and demanded that the film not be allowed to run in theatres. Board President Syed Anas Ali told media persons that their stand was taken in view of numerous complaints of vulgarity received against the film.

Ali told media persons, 'We received a number of complaints about obscenity in the film that is titled 'Pathaan' and has Shah Rukh Khan as the hero.' While claiming that Islam had been wrongly propagated, Ali said that the All India Muslim Festival Committee had decided to boycott the film.

Right-wing protests

Right-wing outfits like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, too, have been claiming that their religious sentiments have been hurt through the song 'Besharam Rang' wherein Deepika is seen sporting a saffron bikini.

Members of some right-wing outfits landed up at Dhuadhar waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after learning that some scenes of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Dunki' were being shot there. However, the shooting was wrapped up on Friday. Nevertheless, the protesters shouted slogans against the film. Some even lashed out at the Jabalpur collector for giving permission for the shoot.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had raised objections to 'saffron costumes' in the song.

Complaint plea filed in Bihar court

A complaint petition has been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking a First Information Report against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for 'hurting the religious sentiments' of Hindus. The prayer was made before the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha on Friday. The court will hear the matter on January 3. Ojha contended that the song 'Besharam Rang' was objectionable and hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

