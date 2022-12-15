Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani opens up about her SEXY BIKINI look in Besharam Rang

While the Pathaan song Besharam Rang is now trending, stylist Shaleen Nathani recently deciphered the inspiration behind Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's ensembles.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF (Yash Raj Films), is Shah Rukh Khan's first film after a brief absence. The actor, who was last seen in Zero, will return to the big screen.



The film's teaser was favourably welcomed, along with the song, Besharam Rang, which was shortly released. Deepika Padukone appears in the song in her bold outfits. She dresses elegantly in swimwear, and other beach wears.

The song is now mired in controversy as many have called Deepika's beach wear 'objectionable'. Many people are commenting on her look on social media. Deepika's appearance and the colour of her and Shah Rukh Khan's outfits are being scrutinised.

Leaving aside the criticism, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani recently spoke about the mood and concept of the actresses' costumes in Besharam Rang.

She stated that the director gave her a brief in which he stated that the characters must appear carefree and portrayed in a way that has never been seen before. She appreciated the director for allowing her creative licence and trusting her with the styling.



Shaleen Nathani also stated that she wanted to give fans a peek at the stars they had never seen before. "I wanted the outfits to be unlike anything else you'd see in a song like this. We even incorporated colours in the swimwear she's wearing. I wanted to develop something that will perhaps be relevant for a long time



"She stated. She picked simple, anti-fit clothes for Shah Rukh Khan and stated that the crew approached Besharam Rang as a mood song rather than an item number. She lavished compliments on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, claiming that no two individuals could pull off the clothing like they did.



All about Pathaan

The Boycott Pathaan fad became widespread on social media yesterday. Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023. It also features a significant performance by John Abraham.

