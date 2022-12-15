Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani opens up about her SEXY BIKINI look in Besharam Rang

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    While the Pathaan song Besharam Rang is now trending, stylist Shaleen Nathani recently deciphered the inspiration behind Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's ensembles.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF (Yash Raj Films), is Shah Rukh Khan's first film after a brief absence. The actor, who was last seen in Zero, will return to the big screen. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The film's teaser was favourably welcomed, along with the song, Besharam Rang, which was shortly released. Deepika Padukone appears in the song in her bold outfits. She dresses elegantly in swimwear, and other beach wears. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is now mired in controversy as many have called Deepika's beach wear 'objectionable'. Many people are commenting on her look on social media. Deepika's appearance and the colour of her and Shah Rukh Khan's outfits are being scrutinised. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Leaving aside the criticism, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani recently spoke about the mood and concept of the actresses' costumes in Besharam Rang.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She stated that the director gave her a brief in which he stated that the characters must appear carefree and portrayed in a way that has never been seen before. She appreciated the director for allowing her creative licence and trusting her with the styling.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shaleen Nathani also stated that she wanted to give fans a peek at the stars they had never seen before. "I wanted the outfits to be unlike anything else you'd see in a song like this. We even incorporated colours in the swimwear she's wearing. I wanted to develop something that will perhaps be relevant for a long time 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    "She stated. She picked simple, anti-fit clothes for Shah Rukh Khan and stated that the crew approached Besharam Rang as a mood song rather than an item number. She lavished compliments on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, claiming that no two individuals could pull off the clothing like they did.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    All about Pathaan
    The Boycott Pathaan fad became widespread on social media yesterday. Pathaan is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2023. It also features a significant performance by John Abraham.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many films have suffered at the box office due to the boycott trend. It remains to be seen whether Pathaan would suffer the same fate as Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days vma

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

    WATCH Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry RBA

    (WATCH) Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry

    Pathaan Controversy: SRK and Deepika starrer film stirs problems as superstar's posters burnt in Indore vma

    Pathaan Controversy: Burnt posters in Indore to boycott Bollywood trending-Shah Rukh, Deepika face heat

    pro wrestling WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    WWE: Mandy Rose released for FanTime content; fans in split about rehire and AEW move

    Avatar: The Way Of Water reaches 1 million bookings in India - READ ON vma

    Avatar: The Way Of Water reaches 1 million bookings in India - READ ON

    Recent Stories

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days vma

    Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Abhay Mahajan revisit their TVF Pitchers days

    Google launches 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages - adt

    Google launches 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages

    China official blames anti zero COVID protests on foreign forces as nation reels under massive virus wave gcw

    China official blames anti-zero-COVID protests on 'foreign forces' as nation reels under massive virus wave

    Yearend 2022: Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski - Ranking the top 6 football transfers of the year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski - Ranking the top 6 football transfers of the year

    WATCH Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry RBA

    (WATCH) Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon