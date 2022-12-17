Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

The outburst from the Bollywood actor comes amid boycott calls over Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in a song sequence of his forthcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

The 'Boycott' brigade on social media has been slammed by Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, with the former terming the online threats as the 'narrowness of social media'. The outburst from the Bollywood actor comes amid boycott calls over Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in a song sequence of his forthcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

Taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival recently, Khan said that social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature. 'I read somewhere... negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive,' he said.

Bachchan, in his address, recalled how the cinematographer's act in 1952 set out the structure of censorship as it stands today, upheld by the film certification board. 'But even now, and I am very sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression,' he said.

Khan's 'Pathaan' has sparked off a political slugfest with some BJP leaders calling for a boycott of the film, especially over the "saffron" bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Some BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Maharashra BJP leader Ram Kadam, have threatened not to allow the screening of the film. At the same time, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta took to Twitter to share an old clip of Union minister Smriti Irani wearing a saffron attire during the Femina Miss India contest.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.

