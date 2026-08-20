'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Nathan Gallagher was arrested in Australia on domestic violence charges, including assault and choking, after an alleged incident involving a 29-year-old woman. He was granted conditional bail with a future court date.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher was arrested in Australia on domestic violence charges following a report of an alleged assault of a 29-year-old woman, according to New South Wales Police, People magazine reported, citing the police.

According to the publication, Gallagher, 27, was arrested by officers from the Ryde Police Area Command at a unit complex on Appleforth Street in Melrose Park at around 8:45 a.m. on December 27, two days after Christmas.

According to the publication, Gallagher allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman known to him at the same location on December 26.

The woman did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Following his arrest, Gallagher was taken to Gladesville Police Station, where he was charged with three offences linked to domestic violence: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault, according to PEOPLE.

Gallagher was initially refused bail. He later appeared before Bail Division Court 7 on December 28 and was granted conditional bail.

He was ordered to appear at Burwood Local Court on January 15, 2026.

His next court appearance at the same court is scheduled for September 1, People magazine reported.

Personal Life and Relationship

The arrest comes months after Gallagher and fellow Below Deck Mediterranean star Gael Cameron welcomed their first child together.

The two met while filming Season 9 of the Bravo reality series and began dating after the show.

They briefly split before getting back together in September 2024.

In June 2025, Gallagher and Cameron welcomed their son, Kayden Cameron-Gallagher.

The couple shared pictures of their newborn on Instagram Stories and thanked fans for their support, People magazine reported.

Gallagher had shared a picture with his son and wrote that it was "time to soak up every minute with this little guy."

Their relationship was also part of the storyline on Below Deck Mediterranean, including their journey into parenthood and the challenges of balancing family life with Gallagher's work in yachting.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently airing on Bravo. (ANI)