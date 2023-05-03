Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023: Here are 7 iconic songs of band you can groove to

Indians are preparing to see the American boy band in Mumbai and dance to their grooves. Most of us grew up listening to them because they were one of the most well-known bands of the 1990s. Here is a list of the seven most famous songs.

Making this list was tough. Choosing seven iconic songs is a daunting task when it comes to a band that has ruled our childhood. However, here is the curated list for you.

1. "As Long As You Love Me"

'As Long As You Love Me' is a close second to 'Everybody' regarding popularity. It was the number-one song in numerous nations, including the Philippines, New Zealand, and Lithuania. It was a song with a very well-liked music video that showed the boy band's five members performing for six women as the latter took notes. Their faces were morphed into those of the other band members in a series, which was another stunning aspect of the film.

2. "Larger-than-life"

While one of their most well-known songs from Millennium, their studio album, was "I Want It That Way," it also included "Larger Than Life," which was well-received by both fans and critics after it was released on September 7, 1999. It was the second album single, which received five Grammy Award nominations and became one of the best-selling records ever after selling up to 24 million copies worldwide.

3. "More Than That"

The third single from the Backstreet Boys' fourth studio album Black & Blue, "More Than That," which was co-written by Adam Anders, became a hit for them in 2001. The song, which featured the band at their peak, is better recognised as Anders's breakout smash, as he served as the executive music producer for Glee and numerous other Disney Channel classics.

4. "Helpless When She Smiles"

The Unbreakable era's underappreciated "Helpless When She Smiles" is classic BSB with a twist. The song strikes the perfect balance between what first made them famous and how we now view them and ourselves. It is both heartbreaking and highly mature.

5. "Try"

Possibly the album's best single from 2013, "Try" is sincere in its honest rawness in In A World Like This, which seemed suited for the Boys as they attempted to preserve their relevancy while pursuing the expansion of their catalogue. The song, which James Morrison co-wrote, is effective because it has soul without sounding gimmicky or commercial. James Morrison is unjustly undervalued.

6. "Inconsolable"

With their song "Inconsolable" from their Unbreakable album from 2007, Backstreet Boys continued down the pop/rock path. Given that boy bands were no longer a thing and hip-hop/R&B was a lane, the Boys were delighted to have moved past at this point; the track is large and fits nicely into the new Top 40 space filled by the likes of rock bands who knew how to play soft music.

7. "The One"

Brian Littrell and Max Martin co-wrote this smashing song, and the result was a lively ride that gave an age generally characterised by hitmakers sitting far, far away a little bit more of a personal touch. Even though it wasn't the best song of the millennium, "The One" showed the band's much-needed development.

