    MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ

    Amidst the slew of renowned and eminent A-lister celebrities at the coveted fashion event of the year, the MET Gala 2023, even a cockroach got its starry moment on the red carpet.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 2, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    The glam and star-studded night of fashion, zing, and vogue got more interesting. It happened suddenly when even a cockroach got its starry moment when the paparazzis clicked him like a big celebrity usually gets captured. This has taken the internet by storm.

    While many celebrities wait and dream about being invited to the biggest fashion event of the year. Some really work hard to make this dream come true. Amidst all this, a cockroach surprisingly got its own starry moment at the fashion event.

    MET Gala every year is one such big event that celebrities dream hard to get invited to the charity benefit and showcase their best statement ensemble and make a significant impact with their stunning outfits in accordance with the theme of the year. 

    Certain celebrities might find it impossible to get invitations to the Met Gala, but one cockroach got inside the fashion event so easily. 

    A lone New York City cockroach rushed up the steps of the Met while being filmed and photographed by curious onlookers. The insect glanced from side to side across the carpet, expertly navigating its way up the steps. At one point, the couture roach paused at the top of a step as if working its angles for the paparazzi.

    To some netizens and onlookers at the event, the roach's all-black look might've been a safe take on the Met Gala's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme, but sporting six rather than two legs on the red carpet is a daring, Kafkaesque choice.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
