    The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah reveals film being an 'uncomfortable truth'; know details

    In his recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Vipul Shah opened up on the much-awaited and controversial film 'The Kerala Story' and much more. Know details.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 1, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Prominent filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming film, The Kerala Story, is in the headlines since the teaser launch. It revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019. 

    It aims to give the audiences and people a clear picture of the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalized and deployed in terror missions in India and the world.  The Kerala Story film's trailer initiated protests in Kerala and some parts of the country, with some political parties calling for a ban on screening this specific film. In the interview, the filmmaker Vipul Shah opened up on how making films on a subject like this often becomes a burning political issue with many ministers who ultimately want to ban these films and more.

    Stressing more light on this point, he said, "Every political party has its own ideology. If they find an issue which is either against or in sync with their ideology, they tend to connect with it. A political party opposes the film because it opposes the ideology of the political party itself. This is main reason behind why they feel this film should not be publicised or seen by people."

    He adds, "It is bound to happen in a country like India where politics is important part of our day-to-day lives. Every thing tends to become political in our country. I can only expect things to get political when you are making something which is an uncomfortable truth since people find it difficult to deal with. Definitely resistance is bound to happen. I do not feel it is bad thing because people in a democracy have all the right to disagree with us."

    Producer Vipul Shah shares, "We have all the right to go and make a film we believe in as long as we speak the truth and are open to any discussion and debate that anyone wants to have. I think it is a sign of a healthy democracy."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

