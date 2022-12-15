Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way Of Water reaches 1 million bookings in India - READ ON

    The much-awaited fantasy adventure action film, Avatar: The Way of Water took more than a decade in the making. Oscar-award-winning filmmaker James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water has already reached one million bookings within India. Also, the film and trade analysts have predicted that this film can earn 40 crores on day one.
     

    Avatar: The Way Of Water reaches 1 million bookings in India - READ ON vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    After making the fans and audiences wait for a long time. The makers ended anticipations of all the ardent fans. They officially announced the sequel to the 2009 hit, Avatar. Titled as Avatar: The Way Of Water, the film was announced by the makers at the Cinema Con with a mesmerizing teaser. 

    The upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 film. The storyline, is conceptualized against the backdrop of new challenges that now befall Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family. Surprisingly, even when the budget of this epic sci-fi film has not been revealed by the makers officially. But, multiple media reports have claimed that it might be the most expensive film ever made. They have made predictions about a whooping estimation of $350 million, which could be the budget involved in making this film.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at Sports Day while Karan Johar flaunts daughter Roohi certificate

    Now an exciting piece of news for film connoisseurs is finally here. The release of Avatar: The Way Of Water is just a day away, and already it has started getting predicted that the movie can break the record of its predecessor film to become the highest-earning movie ever.

    The advance booking sale of movie tickets is increasing each day in India. On Wednesday, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the estimation of the advance booking status at national chains, that include PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. On Friday, almost 1,84,096 tickets got booked in advance. On Saturday, the number became 1,38,577. While on Sunday, it is said to be 1,19,287. In totality, 4,41,960 tickets for the film in advance over the weekend.

    Taran Adarsh posted a tweet about the same on December 14, 2022. His tweet caption read, "#Avatar *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis]… Till Wednesday, 11 am… F: 1,84,096  S: 1,38,577  S: 1,19,287  Total tickets sold: 4,41,960."

    ALSO READ: Post Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli's painful ordeal - READ ON

    According to a report by a leading entertainment publication, Ashish Saksena, the COO - Cinemas, Book My Show, has revealed that the sale of Avatar: The Way of Water has already crossed 1 million in India. He predicted that the number, will only amplify as the film gears up for release. He also adds, “The English version of the film is in the lead for ticket sales on BookMyShow, but is, closely followed by the Hindi version demonstrating the franchise’s strong and language-agnostic appeal."

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan controversy: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan get support from Prakash Raj, Here's what he said RBA

    Pathaan controversy: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan get support from Prakash Raj, Here's what he said

    Post Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli's painful ordeal - READ ON vma

    Post Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli's painful ordeal - READ ON

    Good news for all Superman fans; James Gunn announces new movie; Henry Cavill not part of it- read report RBA

    Good news for all Superman fans; James Gunn announces new movie; Henry Cavill not part of it- read report

    Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40; Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham remember 'Dancing DJ' RBA

    Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40; Ellen DeGeneres, Michelle Obama, Ashley Graham remember 'Dancing DJ'

    Disha Patani heads to Chennai for the next schedule of her upcoming project with Suriya RBA

    Disha Patani heads to Chennai for the next schedule of her upcoming project with Suriya

    Recent Stories

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Nora Fatehi is supporting 'Team Morocco'? Here's what we know RBA

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Nora Fatehi is supporting 'Team Morocco'? Here's what we know

    This is Boris Johnson earning by giving speeches after quitting PM post gcw

    This is Boris Johnson’s earning by giving speeches after quitting PM’s post

    football tennis Qatar World Cup 2022: Sania Mirza enjoys semi-final in Lusail ahead of divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sania Mirza enjoys semi-final in Lusail ahead of divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

    Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet, threatens legal action - adt

    Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet, threatens legal action

    Pathaan controversy: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan get support from Prakash Raj, Here's what he said RBA

    Pathaan controversy: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan get support from Prakash Raj, Here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon