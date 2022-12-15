Avatar: The Way Of Water reaches 1 million bookings in India - READ ON

The much-awaited fantasy adventure action film, Avatar: The Way of Water took more than a decade in the making. Oscar-award-winning filmmaker James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water has already reached one million bookings within India. Also, the film and trade analysts have predicted that this film can earn 40 crores on day one.

After making the fans and audiences wait for a long time. The makers ended anticipations of all the ardent fans. They officially announced the sequel to the 2009 hit, Avatar. Titled as Avatar: The Way Of Water, the film was announced by the makers at the Cinema Con with a mesmerizing teaser.

The upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 film. The storyline, is conceptualized against the backdrop of new challenges that now befall Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family. Surprisingly, even when the budget of this epic sci-fi film has not been revealed by the makers officially. But, multiple media reports have claimed that it might be the most expensive film ever made. They have made predictions about a whooping estimation of $350 million, which could be the budget involved in making this film.

Now an exciting piece of news for film connoisseurs is finally here. The release of Avatar: The Way Of Water is just a day away, and already it has started getting predicted that the movie can break the record of its predecessor film to become the highest-earning movie ever.

The advance booking sale of movie tickets is increasing each day in India. On Wednesday, renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the estimation of the advance booking status at national chains, that include PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. On Friday, almost 1,84,096 tickets got booked in advance. On Saturday, the number became 1,38,577. While on Sunday, it is said to be 1,19,287. In totality, 4,41,960 tickets for the film in advance over the weekend.

Taran Adarsh posted a tweet about the same on December 14, 2022. His tweet caption read, "#Avatar *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis]… Till Wednesday, 11 am… F: 1,84,096 S: 1,38,577 S: 1,19,287 Total tickets sold: 4,41,960."

According to a report by a leading entertainment publication, Ashish Saksena, the COO - Cinemas, Book My Show, has revealed that the sale of Avatar: The Way of Water has already crossed 1 million in India. He predicted that the number, will only amplify as the film gears up for release. He also adds, “The English version of the film is in the lead for ticket sales on BookMyShow, but is, closely followed by the Hindi version demonstrating the franchise’s strong and language-agnostic appeal."