    Post Delhi acid attack, Kangana Ranaut recalls sister Rangoli's painful ordeal - READ ON

    Best known for being a nuanced performer in Bollywood films like Thalaivii, Dhaakad, Queen, and so on, B-town's reigning diva Kangana Ranaut recalled her sister Rangoli's painful and traumatic ordeal in her recent reaction to the Delhi acid attack. The actress shared a note related to the same on her Instagram story.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    While acid attacks are a shameful deed that only maligns our nation, unfortunately it still happens in India. Many Bollywood celebs do not usually react to these things, but some give out a strong reaction. Something similar happened here. The Rangoon fame Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has finally given a reaction to the Delhi acid attack on Thursday. She revisited the painful times and memory of her sister Rangoli Chandel suffering from the same in the past and how it had even affected her and their entire family in the worst possible ways.

    Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, Kangana posted a note on her story. In that note, she recalled her sister Rangoli R Chandel's painful and traumatic ordeal. Kangana wrote, "When I was a teenager, my sister @rangoli_r_chandel was attacked with acid by a roadside Romeo.

    She also opened up on that painful time her sister Rangoli endured and added, "She had to go through 52 surgeries, an unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma. We, as a family, were devastated. I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me, which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker, a car, a stranger crossed me."

    Furthermore, agreeing with former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir that government needs to take severe measures against such heinous crimes of acid attacks in our country, Kangana added, "These atrocities haven't stopped. Government need to act very strongly against these crimes. I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers."

    For those unaware, Kangana is one of B-town's most fearless and self-made women of substance. She is a nuanced performer who has proven her mettle and versatility as an actor by portraying various types of characters flawlessly. With films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, Thalaivii, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and so on, to her credits, Kangana Ranaut is a quintessential diva and one of the finest stars in Bollywood industry. Her upcoming films include Emergency, Tejas and Chandramukhi remake.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
