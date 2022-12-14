Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at Sports Day while Karan Johar flaunts daughter Roohi certificate

Kareena was cheering for Taimur at Sports Day today. While filmmaker Karan Johar flaunted his daughter Roohi's certificate like a proud father. Kareena has shared some fun glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor / Instagram

The most loved B-Town power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, need no introduction. Recently, they both were spotted by the paparazzi today as they were leaving to attend the Sports Day at their son Taimur Ali Khan’s school. Saif and Kareena shared a sweet kiss before leaving for the sports day function while Taimur hung on Saif's shoulder. The iconic Bollywood diva Kareena gave a surprise to her fans on Instagram. She has shared glimpses from Sports Day at their elder son's school.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted participating in father's race with son Taimur. On the flip side, even award-winning filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash was getting ready for a running race. Besides, even Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was attending the Sports Day with her kids. Indeed, Kareena and Saif's son Taimur, Karan Johar kids Yash and Roohi, and even Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's kids, attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Kareena, Saif, Karan Johar, and Mira Rajput attended the Sports Day. They also shared a few glimpses from the event on their Instagram stories.