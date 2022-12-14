Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur at Sports Day while Karan Johar flaunts daughter Roohi certificate

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Kareena was cheering for Taimur at Sports Day today. While filmmaker Karan Johar flaunted his daughter Roohi's certificate like a proud father. Kareena has shared some fun glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor / Instagram

    The most loved B-Town power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, need no introduction. Recently, they both were spotted by the paparazzi today as they were leaving to attend the Sports Day at their son Taimur Ali Khan’s school. Saif and Kareena shared a sweet kiss before leaving for the sports day function while Taimur hung on Saif's shoulder. The iconic Bollywood diva Kareena gave a surprise to her fans on Instagram. She has shared glimpses from Sports Day at their elder son's school. 

    Saif Ali Khan was spotted participating in father's race with son Taimur. On the flip side, even award-winning filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash was getting ready for a running race. Besides, even Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was attending the Sports Day with her kids. Indeed, Kareena and Saif's son Taimur, Karan Johar kids Yash and Roohi, and even Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's kids, attend Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Kareena, Saif, Karan Johar, and Mira Rajput attended the Sports Day. They also shared a few glimpses from the event on their Instagram stories.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture that showed Saif Ali Khan standing in line with other students' fathers, gearing up for the fathers' race. She wrote, "Father's race swag dekho."

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

    In the next picture, we can see Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan, with Karan Johar's son Yash getting ready to run the race along with other students. They are seen in their blue uniforms. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "They got the pose right Go my loves Go."

    Image: Mira Kapoor / Instagram

    Mira Kapoor also shared a few pictures from Sports Day, and one of the pictures shows her winning the first prize, as she stands on the podium holding a certificate, along with other moms. She wrote, "#mamacitas!".

    Image: Mira Kapoor / Instagram

    Another picture shared by Mira shows Karan Johar holding a certificate won by Roohi in his hand. "Proud papa," wrote Mira, while sharing the picture.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Correct it: Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song - adt

    'Correct it': Madhya Pradesh HM warns makers over Deepika's costume in 'Pathaan' song

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023 vma

    Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire to arrive on Netflix in January 2023

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse vma

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know vma

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore - adt

    Maharashtra to have world's largest gem and jewellery park worth Rs 60,000 crore

    football One last dance Lionel Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final snt

    'One last dance': Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend's last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final

    Acid sold like vegetables DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl AJR

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars vma

    From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars

    football Indian fans await Argentina's Messi to have his '2011 Tendulkar moment' at Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Indian fans await Argentina's Messi to have his '2011 Tendulkar moment' at Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon