    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage

    Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, but astrologer Venu Swamy's prediction that their relationship will end due to another woman has sparked controversy, leading to a police complaint against him.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, with their families and close friends in attendance. Naga Chaitanya's father and Telugu star Nagarjuna was the first to officially announce this special news, along with photos of the occasion. However, a prediction made by astrologer Venu Swamy has sparked a controversy, with the astrologer claiming that their relationship will end due to another woman.

    Venu Swamy's prediction, made on social media, has been met with outrage, with many calling for action against him. Telugu Film Journalists Association General Secretary YJ Ram Babu has filed a complaint with the police, stating that Venu Swamy's statements are defamatory to the stars.

    Recently, there were some unconfirmed reports that Venu Swamy will be a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. YJ Ram Babu also came out against this possibility and said that he should not be allowed to participate in the show at any cost.

    Venu Swamy has a history of making controversial predictions, including predicting Jagan Mohan Reddy's win in the Andhra Pradesh elections and Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL title win. His predictions, aimed at gaining popularity, have often sparked trolls and controversy.

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating for over three years, with their relationship being the subject of much speculation. The couple has finally decided to tie the knot, with their families giving their blessings.

    In a marriage that grabbed the spotlight, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. Later, in 2021, the duo decided to part ways after four years of marriage. 

    After the news of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement surfaced on the internet, there were mixed reactions in the social media. Sobhita received an onslaught of negative comments with many branding her 'homewrecker'. This is nothing surprising as Samantha Ruth Prabhu endured a similar treatment after her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

