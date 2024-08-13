Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha shares pictures from sister Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, see photos

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged last week and the couple exchanged rings in a modest ceremony reportedly conducted at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    The ceremony was exclusively attended by family members and following the engagement ceremony, Samanta Dhulipala posted emotional images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. Sobhita's sister took to Instagram to shower the couple with affection. In the images, Samanta was seen posing with her and Sobhita's parents, as well as Naga Chaitanya's parents.

    article_image2

    Naga Chaitanya posed for the first photo with his in-laws from Sobhita's family. Draped in a kaleidoscope of textiles obtained specifically from Andhra Pradesh's weaving community, Sobhita wanted this particular moment to symbolize her background while also paying honor to the region's rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush color of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower widely worn in the hair by Telugu women, and the immortal Padmam (lotus).

    article_image3

    The silhouette, inspired by the works of famed Telugu artist 'Bapu', is a variation of the traditional half-saree style worn by young women in South India. Naga Chaitanya was dressed in our rendition of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva, a traditional three-piece ensemble worn by Andhra Pradesh males. The elegance of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk is enhanced with dori embroidery in antique gold zari. 

    article_image4

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance began months after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita appeared together for the first time in Hyderabad in May 2022. Sobhita visited the city to promote her film 'Major'.

    article_image5

    According to reports, the actress was not only promoting the film in the city at the time, but she also celebrated her birthday, which occurred on May 31. Naga Chaitanya took part in the celebrations and they immediately clicked and became buddies. Their friendship became stronger, and they finally they began dating.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage dmn

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor RKK

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement effected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ] RKK

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement affected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ]

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on ATG

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun RBA

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

    Recent Stories

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage dmn

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage

    Bengaluru metro commuters brace for shock as BMRCL mulls to hike ticket prices for PSD installation vkp

    Shock for Bengaluru metro commuters: Is BMRCL mulling ticket price hike for PSD installation? What we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 428 August 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 428 August 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor RKK

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor

    Kerala: Police officer assaults female colleague on VIP duty, no action taken dmn

    Kerala: Police officer assaults female colleague on VIP duty, no action taken

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon