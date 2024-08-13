Samantha shares pictures from sister Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, see photos

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged last week and the couple exchanged rings in a modest ceremony reportedly conducted at Nagarjuna's home in Hyderabad.

The ceremony was exclusively attended by family members and following the engagement ceremony, Samanta Dhulipala posted emotional images of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. Sobhita's sister took to Instagram to shower the couple with affection. In the images, Samanta was seen posing with her and Sobhita's parents, as well as Naga Chaitanya's parents.

Naga Chaitanya posed for the first photo with his in-laws from Sobhita's family. Draped in a kaleidoscope of textiles obtained specifically from Andhra Pradesh's weaving community, Sobhita wanted this particular moment to symbolize her background while also paying honor to the region's rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush color of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower widely worn in the hair by Telugu women, and the immortal Padmam (lotus).

The silhouette, inspired by the works of famed Telugu artist 'Bapu', is a variation of the traditional half-saree style worn by young women in South India. Naga Chaitanya was dressed in our rendition of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva, a traditional three-piece ensemble worn by Andhra Pradesh males. The elegance of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk is enhanced with dori embroidery in antique gold zari.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's romance began months after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita appeared together for the first time in Hyderabad in May 2022. Sobhita visited the city to promote her film 'Major'.

According to reports, the actress was not only promoting the film in the city at the time, but she also celebrated her birthday, which occurred on May 31. Naga Chaitanya took part in the celebrations and they immediately clicked and became buddies. Their friendship became stronger, and they finally they began dating.

