    Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan attend event in the city; rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi too makes an appearance

    Aryan Khan and his rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi made a striking appearance at a Mumbai party, accompanied by Suhana Khan

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, recently attended a party in Mumbai, joined by Aryan’s rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi. The event was co-hosted by Aryan’s fashion brand, D’Yavol X. Videos from the party show Aryan arriving in a black tee and denim jacket paired with jeans, while Suhana dazzled in a form-fitting black dress. Larissa, opting for simplicity, wore a little black dress and kept a low profile, avoiding the cameras.

    Speculation about Aryan and Larissa's relationship began earlier this year on Reddit, where users noted that Aryan follows both Larissa and her mother, Renata Bonesi. Renata recently visited Mumbai and was gifted a D’Yavol X jacket by Aryan, further fueling dating rumors. However, these claims remain unverified by us.

    Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model and actress known for her roles in Hindi and Telugu films. She appeared as a dancer in the song "Subah Hone Na De" from Desi Boyzz and had a minor role in Go Goa Gone. In Telugu cinema, she starred in Thikka. As a model, Larissa has featured in campaigns for brands like Olay, Lancome, and Levi’s.

    In terms of their professional lives, Aryan Khan is occupied with the post-production of his debut series, Stardom. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is rumored to be working on a film with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, tentatively titled ‘King’.

