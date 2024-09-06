'Only to stop him...', Mukesh Bhatt wins 'Aashiqui' court battle; says Bhushan Kumar was harming franchise

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has been legally restrained from using the title 'Aashiqui' following a Delhi High Court ruling. Mukesh Bhatt, co-producer of Aashiqui 2, discussed his concerns over T-Series’ handling of the franchise, emphasizing the need to protect its legacy

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has been legally restrained from using the title 'Aashiqui' for any movie, as per a ruling by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Mukesh Bhatt, who co-produced Aashiqui 2 alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, discussed his ongoing legal dispute with T-Series in an interview.

Mukesh Bhatt explained that he produced Aashiqui 2 with the same values that guided the original Aashiqui. With 50 years of experience in the film industry, he felt that he had a clearer understanding of how to maintain the franchise's integrity. Bhatt suggested that Bhushan Kumar lacked the same understanding, unintentionally harming the essence of what the franchise should represent. He emphasized that his aim was to protect the Aashiqui franchise.

Bhatt further stated that his decision to initiate legal action was to safeguard the Aashiqui brand, not only for himself and Bhushan Kumar but for the public as well. He noted that the franchise belonged to the audience and represented love and music. According to him, the legal battle was necessary to prevent further damage to the franchise, which he believed Bhushan Kumar was unintentionally causing.

Justice Sanjeev Narula ruled in favor of Vishesh Films, stating that T-Series using the title Aashiqui could lead to public confusion and brand dilution. The court’s decision came after T-Series announced a film with a similar name. The original Aashiqui, produced by Gulshan Kumar, was released in 1990, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and featured Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal, and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial hit.

In 2013, Mohit Suri directed Aashiqui 2, a spiritual sequel to the 1990 film, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a major success and marked a breakthrough for both actors. With Aashiqui 3 in development, rumors suggest that Kartik Aaryan may be the lead in the upcoming installment.

