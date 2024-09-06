Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    Diogo Dalot initially put the hosts ahead inside the opening seven minutes before Ronaldo doubled the lead with a fine volley from close range. Though Croatia pulled one back through Dalot's own goal in the 41st-minute, the hosts held on to the slender lead and secured all three points. 

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 900 goals in top level football when he netted the winner against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League clash at Estadio do Benfica on Thursday night (local time).  Diogo Dalot initially put the hosts ahead inside the opening seven minutes before Ronaldo doubled the lead with a fine volley from close range. 

    Also read: End of an era? No Messi, Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time since 2003; WATCH who made the cut

    Though Croatia pulled one back through Dalot's own goal four minutes before the break, the hosts held on to the slender lead and secured all three points to take initial lead in League A Group 1. 

    Portugal started the match brightly as Bruno Fernandes tested visiting goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with a fine fifth-minute effort from the edge of the box. Two minutes later the hosts took the lead after Fernandes picked the run of Dalot with a brilliant through ball and the 25-year-old made no mistake as he slotted home in between the legs of Livakovic from close range. It was the right-back's third international goal. 

    In response, Croatia captain Luka Modric attempted a long-ranger which went narrowly wide. Rafael Leao set up Ronaldo with a cheeky back-heel, but the latter's powerful strike from inside the box was brilliantly kept out by Livakovic's outstretched right leg at the near post. 

    On the half-hour mark, Andrej Kramaric tested home goalkeeper Diogo Costa with a fine volley from a corner-kick. Three minutes later, the hosts doubled the lead thanks to Ronaldo's 131st international goal. Leao picked up Ronaldo with a brilliant cross from the left and the 39-year-old made no mistake as he slotted home with a first-time right-footed volley from 6 yards out. 

    Croatia pulled one back in the 41st minute when Dalot accidentally deflected a shot from Borna Sosa into his own net. Portugal nearly restored their two goal lead before the break as Pedro Neto made a darting run from his own half before rattling the cross bar with a powerful strike from inside the box. Though Croatia came close to finding the equaliser through Igor Matanovic and Kramaric, the hosts held on to the narrow lead and secured the victory. 

    In the other match of League A Group 1, Poland got the better of Scotland in a five-goal thriller at Hampden Park. Sebastian Szymanski and Robert Lewandowski gave a 2-0 lead to the visitors, before Scotland fought back to level the score thanks to second-half efforts from Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. However, Poland clinched three points right at the end courtesy of Nicola Zalewski's 97th-minute effort. 

      Also read:  World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Qatar vs UAE: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Qatar vs UAE: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Iran vs Kyrgyzstan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Iran vs Kyrgyzstan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football South Korea vs Palestine: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    South Korea vs Palestine: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 6: Check city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 6: Check city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon