UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 900 goals in top level football when he netted the winner against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League clash at Estadio do Benfica on Thursday night (local time). Diogo Dalot initially put the hosts ahead inside the opening seven minutes before Ronaldo doubled the lead with a fine volley from close range.

Though Croatia pulled one back through Dalot's own goal four minutes before the break, the hosts held on to the slender lead and secured all three points to take initial lead in League A Group 1.

Portugal started the match brightly as Bruno Fernandes tested visiting goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with a fine fifth-minute effort from the edge of the box. Two minutes later the hosts took the lead after Fernandes picked the run of Dalot with a brilliant through ball and the 25-year-old made no mistake as he slotted home in between the legs of Livakovic from close range. It was the right-back's third international goal.

In response, Croatia captain Luka Modric attempted a long-ranger which went narrowly wide. Rafael Leao set up Ronaldo with a cheeky back-heel, but the latter's powerful strike from inside the box was brilliantly kept out by Livakovic's outstretched right leg at the near post.

On the half-hour mark, Andrej Kramaric tested home goalkeeper Diogo Costa with a fine volley from a corner-kick. Three minutes later, the hosts doubled the lead thanks to Ronaldo's 131st international goal. Leao picked up Ronaldo with a brilliant cross from the left and the 39-year-old made no mistake as he slotted home with a first-time right-footed volley from 6 yards out.

Croatia pulled one back in the 41st minute when Dalot accidentally deflected a shot from Borna Sosa into his own net. Portugal nearly restored their two goal lead before the break as Pedro Neto made a darting run from his own half before rattling the cross bar with a powerful strike from inside the box. Though Croatia came close to finding the equaliser through Igor Matanovic and Kramaric, the hosts held on to the narrow lead and secured the victory.

In the other match of League A Group 1, Poland got the better of Scotland in a five-goal thriller at Hampden Park. Sebastian Szymanski and Robert Lewandowski gave a 2-0 lead to the visitors, before Scotland fought back to level the score thanks to second-half efforts from Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. However, Poland clinched three points right at the end courtesy of Nicola Zalewski's 97th-minute effort.

