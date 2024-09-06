Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Do you know that Anant Ambani and his family have been connected with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for about 15 years? This time, the Reliance Foundation, led by Anant Ambani, presented the Raja of Lalbagh with 20 kgs of gold. Let's calculate the price of the crown.

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Ambani Offers Gold Crown To King of Lalbagh: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 begins on September 6. We are all known that Lalbaughcha Raja is the most popular Ganesh idol in India. On September 5, the first image of the Lalbagh king was unveiled. This year's idol is seated on Mayursana and wears a gold crown. Do you know that Anant Ambani and his family have been connected with the Rajal Mandal of Lalbagh for about 15 years? This time, the Reliance Foundation, led by Anant Ambani, presented the Raja of Lalbagh with 20 kilogramme of gold. Let's calculate the price of the crown.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kg Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja 
    This year, the Raja of Lalbagh was clad in a maroon velvet robe and genuine jewellery. The crow of Lord Ganesh continues to be the most striking motif. Anant Ambani, a trustee at Lalbagh's Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal, offers the golden crow. According to estimates, the crown weighs 20 kilogrammes, and Loksatta says that the Lor Ganesh gold crown costs Rs. 15 crore. It took the artists around two months to finish the crown's minute details.

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When is Ganesh puja? Know date, time, muhurat

    Ganesh Chathurthi 204, Shubh Muhurt 
    The Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins at 11.31 am on September 7, 2024, and concludes at 2.07 pm on September 7, 2024. The length is 2 hours 37 minutes. The Madhyahna Ganesh Puja will take place between 12.30 pm and 3.07 pm on September 7, 2024. Ganesh Visarjan falls on Monday, September 16, 2024.  

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak

    Ganesh Visarjan Muhurt 
    Morning muhurt- 9.11 am to 1.47 pm 
    Afternoon muhurt- 3.19 pm to 4.51 pm 
    Evening muhurt- 7.51 pm to 9.19 pm 
    Night muhurt- 10.47 pm to 3.12 am

    Please note that Chaturdashi tithi starts at 3.10 pm on September 16, 2024 and ends at 11.44 am on September 17, 2024.

