WATCH: Roadies fame Raghu Ram gets into an argument with actor Vikrant Messey, asks him to 'go home'

Vikrant Massey is one of the few successful stars who began their career on television and went on to dominate Bollywood. Vikrant, who previously played a supporting part on television, has gone to OTT and Bollywood. The actor recently made headlines for his amazing performance in '12th Fail'. His portrayal in this film received significant recognition, and he also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for '12th Fail'. However, the actor is currently in the news for another reason. A video of Vikrant Massey is becoming viral on social media, in which Raghu Ram, who hosts 'Roadies', is seen arguing with him. People are startled to watch this video of both and want to know what caused the argument between them.

The video

Vikrant Massey gets enraged at Raghu Ram

Vikrant Massey is seen on set in the video, along with Raghu Ram. It appears that both are prepping for a shoot. Vikrant states in the video, 'Yaar Arjun, if he keeps talking stuff like this, I am leaving.' Raghu becomes enraged and screams, 'You won't be able to do it every time, so get out of here. I'll say whatever I want to say. Go home. In response, Vikrant asks, "What do you think of yourself?" Today I am here, which is why you are also here. Raghu Ram becomes enraged and throws the meal to the ground before fleeing, cursing everyone. Seeing Raghu like this, Vikrant says: 'This is how he is, crazy'.

Vikrant Massey's professional front

On the job front, Vikrant Massey is now in the spotlight for his upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', which will be released on Netflix on August 9. Taapsee Pannu plays the protagonist role in the film, which will also include Sunny Kaushal. Aside from that, actors Jimmy Shergill and Aditya Srivastava will play crucial roles in the film.

