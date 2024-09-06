King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller to go to floors this month? Read on

Suhana Khan is set to debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh's action-thriller King, which will start filming in January 2025. The father-daughter duo will be joined by Abhishek Bachchan, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the much-anticipated film

Suhana Khan is preparing for her big-screen debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming action-thriller titled King. The movie is set to begin filming in January 2025. The father-daughter duo has been trending online recently, especially after Shah Rukh Khan revealed during the 77th Locarno Film Festival in August that he was collaborating with Ghosh on an action-packed project. Reports now suggest that they are gearing up to start shooting early next year.

A source close to the production shared that the film's makers aim to shoot in specific European weather conditions, making January the ideal time to commence filming. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly keen on making King a cinematic spectacle, and he is working closely with director Sujoy Ghosh and producer Siddharth Anand to perfect the script and action sequences.

ALSO READ: Kerala: Vineeth Sreenivasan backs Nivin Pauly, calls sexual assault allegations 'false'

The source further revealed that the film will predominantly feature Shah Rukh and Suhana, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist. The father-daughter duo is expected to portray mentor and protégé, while Bachchan’s character adds tension to the plot. The movie is being produced under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix. The team is aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Another actor joining the cast is Abhay Verma, known for his role in Munjya. Verma is said to play a key role in the action-packed thriller, serving as a catalyst in the plot. He recently hinted at his involvement in the project on social media, further fueling excitement around the movie.

In addition to the cast, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for King, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan after their collaboration on Jawan. Ravichander is already working on the film’s theme music, with the makers emphasizing the importance of a powerful background score for this genre. The pre-production work has reportedly begun, with plans to announce the film through a promotional video.

During the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he has been contemplating the project for several years. When he approached Sujoy Ghosh with the idea of doing something age-appropriate, Ghosh pitched the concept of King. Additionally, Khan is said to be in talks with Aditya Chopra for a potential sequel to Pathaan.

Latest Videos