Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    A speeding Pulsar bike, driven recklessly during the Basaveshwar Fair near Kuntoji village, Vijayapura district, crashed into a group, killing four people and critically injuring two. The accident occurred while performing stunts, prompting calls for stricter road safety measures.

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    A tragic accident occurred late Thursday night near Kuntoji village in Muddebihal taluk, Vijayapura district, when a speeding Pulsar 200cc bike, driven recklessly by two young men attempting stunts, claimed the lives of four people. The incident left two others critically injured and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

    The accident happened during the Basaveshwar Fair, which had drawn large crowds from surrounding villages. Among the attractions were energy show competitions and night drama performances. Scores of young people had gathered for the festivities when the disaster struck on the state highway between Muddebihal and Talikote.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    According to eyewitnesses, a group of young men were standing by the roadside, when the speeding Pulsar bike, driven by Lingaraj Chowdhury, lost control while performing a wheelie. The bike ploughed into the group, instantly killing three of them and seriously injuring others. The biker also lost his life at the scene due to severe head injuries. Another victim succumbed to his injuries the following morning in a private hospital in Bagalkot district.

    All the deceased were from the nearby village. Two of the victims have been identified as Rayappa Bagewadi and Hanamantraya Kurubagaudra, both from the same village. The names of the other two victims have not yet been released.

    Locals have expressed their shock and grief over the tragedy, particularly as the victims had come to Kuntoji to enjoy the Basaveshwar Fair but instead met with a fatal accident. 

    Bengaluru: Tree falls on moving auto, claims another driver’s life in Jayanagar

    Medical personnel, including Srishaila Hugara, an EMT and local actor, were quick to respond, rushing to the scene along with an Arogya Kavacha Ambulance. The injured were taken to the government hospital for immediate treatment. Two of the critically injured were later shifted to Bagalkot, where one more person passed away. The condition of the other victim remains critical.

    The Muddebihal police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are now calling for stricter measures to prevent such dangerous stunts on public roads, especially during large gatherings.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan triggered by victim bloodstains on Pavithra Gowda's slippers vkp

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan's rage sparked by victim's bloodstains on partner's slippers

    Man sets Tehsildar jeep on fire in Chitradurga claims he want to become terrorist and jailed beside Darshan vkp

    ‘I'll become terrorist, put me in jail beside Darshan’: Man sets Tahsildar's jeep on fire in Chitradurga

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    Bengaluru OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's history, significance ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's history, significance

    Is excessive salt consumption harmful to your lifespan? Here's WHO's eye-opening data NTI

    Is excessive salt consumption harmful for your lifespan? Here's WHO's eye-opening data

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon