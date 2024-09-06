Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is excessive salt consumption harmful for your lifespan? Here's WHO's eye-opening data

    Does consuming salt reduce lifespan? Is this element more harmful than poison? Here is the shocking information given by 'WHO'.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    There are many people who put salt in their plates before eating. No food tastes good without salt. It has come to light that the consequences of this can be dire.

    article_image2

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    Many people start consuming too much salt without knowing whether this habit is good or bad. What really happens when you eat salt?

    article_image3

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    The salt we consume as food is basically sodium chloride. It contains between 40 and 60 percent sodium and chloride.

    article_image4

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    Let's know how harmful salt intake is according to the World Health Organization? Those who consume too much salt should definitely know about this. 

    article_image5

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    Excessive salt intake is like consuming poison. According to information from the World Health Organization, most people consume twice as much salt as they need.

    article_image6

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    You may be surprised to know that according to WHO, about 1.89 million people die every year worldwide due to excessive salt intake.

    article_image7

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    The US Department of Health NHS says that excessive salt significantly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.  

    article_image8

    Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

    Apart from this, another major reason for calcium deficiency is excessive salt intake. So salt should be consumed in moderation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Lost your PAN card? Here's how to easily request a duplicate NTI

    Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to easily request a duplicate

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 6: Check new price of 22k, 24k, gold

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon