Is excessive salt consumption harmful for your lifespan? Here's WHO's eye-opening data

Does consuming salt reduce lifespan? Is this element more harmful than poison? Here is the shocking information given by 'WHO'.

Does eating salt reduce lifespan?

There are many people who put salt in their plates before eating. No food tastes good without salt. It has come to light that the consequences of this can be dire.

Many people start consuming too much salt without knowing whether this habit is good or bad. What really happens when you eat salt?

The salt we consume as food is basically sodium chloride. It contains between 40 and 60 percent sodium and chloride.

Let's know how harmful salt intake is according to the World Health Organization? Those who consume too much salt should definitely know about this.

Excessive salt intake is like consuming poison. According to information from the World Health Organization, most people consume twice as much salt as they need.

You may be surprised to know that according to WHO, about 1.89 million people die every year worldwide due to excessive salt intake.

The US Department of Health NHS says that excessive salt significantly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Apart from this, another major reason for calcium deficiency is excessive salt intake. So salt should be consumed in moderation.

