    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Mumbai, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case was one of the biggest headlines of last year. There have been many claims since Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest regarding it being a politically-driven move. Now, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has joined the league of those who claimed the action against Aryan as a move to tarnish Shah Rukh’s image.

    In a recent interview, the Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas claimed that Aryan Khan’s arrest was a ‘politically motivated’ move to smear Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s images. 

    Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, in Mumbai, following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship which was conducted on October 2. After spending over 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, the star kid was released on bail by the Bombay High Court.

    Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tovino Thomas spoke up about Arya Khan’s arrest in the drug case. "That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that," said Thomas in the interview.

    Just a couple of days ago, a new report claimed that the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of NCB which was investigating the matter, failed in finding any evidence against Aryan Khan’s involvement in any larger conspiracy. However, the agency also clarified that it doesn’t mean the star kid has been given a clean in the matter.

    Reacting to this, Tovino further said, "People will believe it was manipulated. That there was some kind of manipulation, which is why he is clear now. People like to think that." The Malayalam actor’s superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ that released last year was a sleeper hit.

    Meanwhile, ever since he has been out on bail, Aryan Khan has kept a low profile. His first public appearance was at the IPL Mega Auction 2022 that was held in January in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Aryan had attended the auction along with his baby sister Suhana Khan sans their father Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
