'Article 370' Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video)

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and others feature in Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who has won two National Awards. The film will be released on February 23.

Yami Gautam will be featured in the forthcoming film Article 370. The teaser has been revealed, and Yami's performance blows fans away. The actress also resorted to social media to share a teaser showing the release date. The film will be released next month, on February 23.

The teaser begins with Jammu and Kashmir's protest against terrorism. She plays an intelligence officer who is attempting to preserve law and order. The actress appears in a furious avatar. The political drama focuses on the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the teaser, Yami wrote, “एक देश, एक संविधान। #EkDeshEkSamvidhan #Article370Teaser out now. Releasing in Cinemas on 23rd Feb.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande

Watch the teaser here:

Fans responded instantly once the teaser was published. One of the fans wrote, “Hard topic Indians need to know about article 370.” Another wrote, “This plot will be amazing to watch. I love Yami. I’m watching her script selection and the roles she is choosing. She can nail any role, whether it is that of tiktoker, lawyer, IPS officer, flight attendant, journalist, or intelligence officer.”

Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a two-time National Award winner, directs Article 370, which stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun. Article 370 was created by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

Yami Gautam was last seen in OMG 2, which costarred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Fans also enjoyed the flick. OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2012 film OMG. The actor plays Lord Shiva's messenger in the film. Before the film was released, the filmmakers were asked to make around 27 adjustments. Following the revisions, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued OMG 2 a 'Adults Only (A)' certificate.