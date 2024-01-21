Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Article 370' Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video)

    Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and others feature in Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who has won two National Awards. The film will be released on February 23.

    Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Yami Gautam will be featured in the forthcoming film Article 370. The teaser has been revealed, and Yami's performance blows fans away. The actress also resorted to social media to share a teaser showing the release date. The film will be released next month, on February 23.

    The teaser begins with Jammu and Kashmir's protest against terrorism. She plays an intelligence officer who is attempting to preserve law and order. The actress appears in a furious avatar. The political drama focuses on the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the teaser, Yami wrote, “एक देश, एक संविधान। #EkDeshEkSamvidhan #Article370Teaser out now. Releasing in Cinemas on 23rd Feb.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande

    Watch the teaser here:

    Fans responded instantly once the teaser was published. One of the fans wrote, “Hard topic Indians need to know about article 370.” Another wrote, “This plot will be amazing to watch. I love Yami. I’m watching her script selection and the roles she is choosing. She can nail any role, whether it is that of tiktoker, lawyer, IPS officer, flight attendant, journalist, or intelligence officer.”

    Aditya Suhas Jambhale, a two-time National Award winner, directs Article 370, which stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Raj Arjun. Article 370 was created by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar.

    Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Yami Gautam was last seen in OMG 2, which costarred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Fans also enjoyed the flick. OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2012 film OMG. The actor plays Lord Shiva's messenger in the film. Before the film was released, the filmmakers were asked to make around 27 adjustments. Following the revisions, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued OMG 2 a 'Adults Only (A)' certificate.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta gets emotional on brother 38th birth anniversary shares video RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta gets emotional on his birth anniversary; shares video

    Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai anr

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH) avv

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi travel woes: Several flights and trains delayed, north India braces for cold wave AJR

    Delhi's travel woes: Several flights and trains delayed, north India braces for cold wave

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode

    Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta gets emotional on brother 38th birth anniversary shares video RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta gets emotional on his birth anniversary; shares video

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked avv

    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked

    Rs 2500 crore in 45 days: 10 crore people donated for Ram temple construction

    Rs 2500 crore in 45 days: 10 crore people donated for Ram temple construction

    Recent Videos

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon