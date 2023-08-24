'Arrest Prakash Raj' goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan-3 post

Actor Prakash Raj faces backlash and a police complaint after sharing a controversial cartoon mocking India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission on X. The post, criticized as biased, drew demands for his arrest, sparking debates on responsible social media use and freedom of expression

Actor Prakash Raj has recently found himself embroiled in a heated controversy on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a controversial cartoon that appeared to mock India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. The incident has led to an outpouring of hate online outrage, with the call to 'Arrest Prakash Raj' trending on social media. This is not the first time that Prakash Raj has faced criticism and trolling for his outspoken opinions on social and political matters.

ALSO READ: ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

The controversy began when Prakash Raj shared a cartoon depicting a man wearing a vest and a lungi pouring tea, which was interpreted by many as a satirical reference to India's Moon mission. The actor's post also included the caption, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking," seemingly questioning the progress of the mission and the success of the lunar landing.

The cartoon and accompanying caption drew immediate backlash from users who accused Prakash Raj of displaying a biased stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many criticized him for seemingly undermining the efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the significance of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon on August 23 at 6.04 pm.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for its budget after India moonwalked into history

The backlash against Prakash Raj escalated further when a police complaint was lodged against him in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, where he resides. The complainant alleged that his tweet was not only disrespectful to the Moon mission but also amounted to defamation and derogatory behavior.

As the nation celebrated Chandrayaan-3's successful mission, with ISRO receiving congratulations for its historic achievement, Prakash Raj's controversial post continues to spark discussions about freedom of expression, accountability, and the responsible use of social media platforms. The incident underscores the challenges faced by individuals in the public eye when expressing their views in the age of instant digital communication.