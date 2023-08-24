Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Arrest Prakash Raj' goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan-3 post

    Actor Prakash Raj faces backlash and a police complaint after sharing a controversial cartoon mocking India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission on X. The post, criticized as biased, drew demands for his arrest, sparking debates on responsible social media use and freedom of expression

    Arrest Prakash Raj goes viral on social media following contentious Chandrayaan 3 ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Actor Prakash Raj has recently found himself embroiled in a heated controversy on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a controversial cartoon that appeared to mock India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. The incident has led to an outpouring of hate online outrage, with the call to 'Arrest Prakash Raj' trending on social media. This is not the first time that Prakash Raj has faced criticism and trolling for his outspoken opinions on social and political matters.

    ALSO READ: ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

    The controversy began when Prakash Raj shared a cartoon depicting a man wearing a vest and a lungi pouring tea, which was interpreted by many as a satirical reference to India's Moon mission. The actor's post also included the caption, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking," seemingly questioning the progress of the mission and the success of the lunar landing.

    The cartoon and accompanying caption drew immediate backlash from users who accused Prakash Raj of displaying a biased stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many criticized him for seemingly undermining the efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the significance of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon on August 23 at 6.04 pm.

    ALSO READ: Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for its budget after India moonwalked into history

    The backlash against Prakash Raj escalated further when a police complaint was lodged against him in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, where he resides. The complainant alleged that his tweet was not only disrespectful to the Moon mission but also amounted to defamation and derogatory behavior.

    As the nation celebrated Chandrayaan-3's successful mission, with ISRO receiving congratulations for its historic achievement, Prakash Raj's controversial post continues to spark discussions about freedom of expression, accountability, and the responsible use of social media platforms. The incident underscores the challenges faced by individuals in the public eye when expressing their views in the age of instant digital communication.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming LMA

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online ADC

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL vma

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details vma

    Has Alia Bhatt voluntarily opted out of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan? Know details

    Recent Stories

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming LMA

    'Mohanlal did films no one has, before age of 30'; Vinay Fort about body shaming

    Tennis American tennis star John Isner set to announce retirement after US Open osf

    American tennis star John Isner set to announce retirement after US Open

    Find out what colours are the Planets in our solar system ATG

    Find out what colours are the Planets in our solar system

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success AJR

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon