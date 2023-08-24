ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

BTS ARMY is upset and hurt after a woman pulled Kim Taehyung's hair during his recent outing in Japan. Kim Taehyung got mobbed by a throng of ARMYs and fans in Japan. In another update, the ARMYs are disturbed and livid since a Japanese woman roughly pulled Kim Taehyung's hair brutally went viral on social media.

BTS fans were upset after a video showed that the hair of BTS star Kim Taehyung was pulled by what appeared to be a woman in Japan. The singer was in the country attending an event as the brand ambassador of Celine. The 'Sweet Night' singer was warmly welcomed by a sea of fans who hoped to get a full glimpse at him. While the crowd gathering to see him was a regular sight for fans. A Japanese woman who pulled his hair shocked everyone. In a video that went VIRAL on the internet, Taehyung made his way to the car. Noticing the crowd, Taehyung tried to make his own way. He even asked fans to help make a path to his car. While his bodyguards protected him, the mob went out of hand and grew closer to him. Just as he tried to get into the car, a hand reached out to him and pulled his hair.

It led to a wave of fury and anger on social media. Many took to X, previously known as Twitter, to condemn the act. "V requested the fans to give him some space. But that army still did this stunt to pull his hair. Shame on you," a fan said. "This is so unacceptable. Do not pull/touch Taehyung's hair. Respect him and keep your hands to yourself. His safety should be our #1 priority. Not have him get hurt," added another.

"Please don't do this ever again. Trying to grab Taehyung's hair is never okay. You can tell that V is so happy after seeing all his fans. But keep it respectful," a fan shared.

"Unbelievable. Fans need to know their limits. I can not call that person a fan. That is disrespectful and dangerous," a fan shared.

"I am disgusted. What's wrong with people? It is unbelievable. You can not act like that. No matter how hyped you are," a fan noted.

"This is disrespectful. Some fans need to know showing hands and fancam is fine. Grabbing hair is too much. What if it hurts him? It would have. We can see from the video," a fan adds.

