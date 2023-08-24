Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history

According to a popular Reddit thread, Adipurush was made on an alleged budget of around Rs 700 crores. The exact budget for Chandrayaan-3 is said to be Rs 615 crores. It is reported that The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 cost the nation a total of Rs. 615 crore, which is cheaper than the film Adipurush.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is once again being mocked for its high budget despite the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to a popular Reddit thread, the Om Raut-directed film had a reported budget of Rs 700 crores. The exact budget for Chandrayaan-3 is said to be Rs 615 crores. As India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite on Wednesday, netizens began criticising Adipurush's producers for spending so much money on a film that "incited public backlash for showing a beloved (almost religious) text in poor light."

The authenticity of Reddit's post cannot be verified; however, it has shocked netizens. One use wrote, “Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha." Another one said, “One more reason why celebrities should not be given so much importance. Give security to these scientists not these ‘superstars’." A third user commented, “It’s quite sad. Especially since Adipurush wasn’t a good product."

Not just Adipurush, India's Chandrayaan 3 mission reportedly cost less than two recent Hollywood blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie cost $100 million and $145 million respectively.

Speaking about Chandrayaan 3's triumphant landing on the surface of the Moon, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and expressed their feelings of pride.

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best." He also congratulated ISRO on the historical achievement.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Instagram, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the team that has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

Meanwhile, India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's surface on August 23. Many Indians watched the live actions on the ISRO website, its DD National TV, YouTube channel, JioCinema, and other platforms.

