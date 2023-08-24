Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history

    According to a popular Reddit thread, Adipurush was made on an alleged budget of around Rs 700 crores. The exact budget for Chandrayaan-3 is said to be Rs 615 crores. It is reported that The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 cost the nation a total of Rs. 615 crore, which is cheaper than the film Adipurush.

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is once again being mocked for its high budget despite the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to a popular Reddit thread, the Om Raut-directed film had a reported budget of Rs 700 crores. The exact budget for Chandrayaan-3 is said to be Rs 615 crores. As India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite on Wednesday, netizens began criticising Adipurush's producers for spending so much money on a film that "incited public backlash for showing a beloved (almost religious) text in poor light."

    The authenticity of Reddit's post cannot be verified; however, it has shocked netizens. One use wrote, “Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha." Another one said, “One more reason why celebrities should not be given so much importance. Give security to these scientists not these ‘superstars’." A third user commented, “It’s quite sad. Especially since Adipurush wasn’t a good product."

    Also Read: Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    🙃🙂🙃
    by u/yaakaithiri in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Not just Adipurush, India's Chandrayaan 3 mission reportedly cost less than two recent Hollywood blockbusters Oppenheimer and Barbie. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie cost $100 million and $145 million respectively. 

    Speaking about Chandrayaan 3's triumphant landing on the surface of the Moon, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and expressed their feelings of pride.

    Hrithik Roshan also took to his Twitter and wrote, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best." He also congratulated ISRO on the historical achievement. 

    Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Instagram, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the team that has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

    Also Read: Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Meanwhile, India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon's surface on August 23. Many Indians watched the live actions on the ISRO website, its DD National TV, YouTube channel, JioCinema, and other platforms. 
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix first Pakistani Original: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details RBA

    Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Retribution REVIEW Is Liam Neeson action movie HIT or FLOP Read THIS RBA

    Retribution REVIEW: Is Liam Neeson’s action movie HIT or FLOP? Read THIS

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    King Of Kotha REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan's gangster movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Know details ADC

    Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Know details

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid DarbarADC

    Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Actress enjoys intimate lunch with husband Zaid Darbar

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3: 'India took a walk on the moon!' Pragyan rover exits landing module

    'India took a walk on the Moon...' Pragyan rover exits Chandrayaan-3 landing module

    Kerala news live 24 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: National Film Awards 2022 to be announced today

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities

    Netflix first Pakistani Original: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details RBA

    Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Retribution REVIEW Is Liam Neeson action movie HIT or FLOP Read THIS RBA

    Retribution REVIEW: Is Liam Neeson’s action movie HIT or FLOP? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon