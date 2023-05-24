Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity, goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal

Arijit Singh, an Indian singer and composer, is well-known in the Hindi music industry for his renowned classic songs. The musician is praised for his modest demeanour and unpretentious way of life despite receiving countless national and international honours and nominations. For those who don't know, Arijit Singh was born to a Punjabi Sikh father Kakkar Singh and a Bengali Hindu mother Aditi Singh.

ALSO READ: 'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

In the video clip, Singh can be seen carrying a suitcase and making small talk in Bengali with the neighbours as he makes his way to his scooter. The area seems to be a welcoming one. He tells them in a very courteous way that his wife is visiting a blood bank and reassures them that he is doing fine. One user said, "So down to earth." Another person remarked, "Arjit Singh, simplicity level." “Wow. He is the highest-paid singer," a third person commented. Another internet user stated, "My favourite." Check out the video here:

His internet followers have lauded the singer for his modest demeanour, pointing out that in addition to his enormous talent, he is also well-liked for his nice actions. Along with other shows, he participated in the 2005 reality series Fame Gurukul. But it wasn't until the 2013 release of songs like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa" in the movie Aashiqui 2 that he became well-known.

He made headlines recently due to his controversy with Anuradha Paudwal. Anuradha Paudwal had spoken out about Arijit Singh's role in the statement where she spoke about Bollywood's new trend of remixes. She clarified the situation by stating in an official statement, "I have always liked the original song better than a remix. Many people share this sentiment. My criticism of Aaj phir tum pe concerned the remix rather than the performer. Remixes ought to do the original music honour. Numerous songs from the 1990s have been remake, but they seldom do the originals justice. We have also paid respect to musicians, but it was done graciously."

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus's new hairstyle on Instagram sends fans into tizzy