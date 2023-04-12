Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

The two-time Grammy award-winning songstress Ariana Grande has finally opened up on the story behind being too 'thin' by sharing many things. Read on to know more.

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest names in the music industry today. The triple-threat entertainer icon and pop queen is known for her iconic hit songs like Side to Side, Thank U Next, 7 Rings, Breakup With your Girlfriend I Am Bored, Stuck With U, Rain On Me, Save Your Tears, Die For You, All My Love, Get On Your Knees, Dangerous Woman, Positions, 34+35, and so, on.

While earlier, Selena Gomez opened up on her body transformation journey after the Lupus surgery and urged her fans to be kinder and more gentle and also told them to stop body shaming anyone, another big celebrity name is joining in the trend. It is none other than Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande is married to Dalton Gomez since December 2021 and is enjoying a new phase of marital bliss. She drops many cutesy images of herself with her husband Dalton and her stunning pictures to keep fans updated.

Ariana Grande's new Tiktok video has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, she finally spoke about her health journey and about being too thin.

She said, "One, there are many different kinds of beautiful ways to look healthy. Personally, the body you've been comparing my current body to, was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants. Drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked away, you consider my healthy, but in fact, it was not my healthy at all. I know I shouldn't explain it, but then me having an opinion is the reason am here today. Being healthy can look different. You never know what somebody is going through so even if you are coming from a dark or troubled place, that person is working on it or even has a support system with them that they are working on it with. Be kinder and gentle with each other and yourselves."

