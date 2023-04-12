Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle'

    The two-time Grammy award-winning songstress Ariana Grande has finally opened up on the story behind being too 'thin' by sharing many things. Read on to know more.

    Ariana Grande opens up on her 'health' journey; urges fans to be 'gentle' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Ariana Grande is one of the biggest names in the music industry today. The triple-threat entertainer icon and pop queen is known for her iconic hit songs like Side to Side, Thank U Next, 7 Rings, Breakup With your Girlfriend I Am Bored, Stuck With U, Rain On Me, Save Your Tears, Die For You, All My Love, Get On Your Knees, Dangerous Woman, Positions, 34+35, and so, on.

    While earlier, Selena Gomez opened up on her body transformation journey after the Lupus surgery and urged her fans to be kinder and more gentle and also told them to stop body shaming anyone, another big celebrity name is joining in the trend. It is none other than Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande is married to Dalton Gomez since December 2021 and is enjoying a new phase of marital bliss. She drops many cutesy images of herself with her husband Dalton and her stunning pictures to keep fans updated.

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla burns Instagram in her BOLD black bra; SEE PICTURES

    Ariana Grande's new Tiktok video has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, she finally spoke about her health journey and about being too thin.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

    She said, "One, there are many different kinds of beautiful ways to look healthy. Personally, the body you've been comparing my current body to, was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of anti-depressants. Drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked away, you consider my healthy, but in fact, it was not my healthy at all. I know I shouldn't explain it, but then me having an opinion is the reason am here today. Being healthy can look different. You never know what somebody is going through so even if you are coming from a dark or troubled place, that person is working on it or even has a support system with them that they are working on it with. Be kinder and gentle with each other and yourselves."

    ALSO READ: 'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more vma

    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH vma

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH

    Cardi B takes dig at Dalai Lama's controversial kissing video; see what NETIZENS have to say AHA

    Cardi B takes dig at Dalai Lama's controversial kissing video; see what NETIZENS have to say

    Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bizarre 'breast-painted' black dress, SEE PICS, WATCH VIDEOS AHA

    Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bizarre 'breast-painted' black dress, SEE PICS, WATCH VIDEOS

    The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy vma

    The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

    Recent Stories

    New National Credit Framework: Vedas, Puranas can fetch students credits

    New National Credit Framework: Vedas, Puranas can fetch students credits

    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more vma

    Raveena Tandon spills beans on why she 'rejected' Chaiyya Chaiyya; know more

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH vma

    Britney Spears shuts down baseless rocky-marriage rumors by flaunting wedding ring in video - WATCH

    Here are four summer beverages to keep your kids active and healthy AHA

    Here are four summer beverages to keep your kids active and healthy

    From reducing cholesterol levels to aiding kidney stones, 5 benefits of having lemon in your diet RBA

    From reducing cholesterol levels to aiding kidney stones, 5 benefits of having lemon in your diet

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon