'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently brought out many brilliant and well-made actioner-fantasy adventure movies while establishing itself as one of the most loved superhero universes on the big screen. As the universe has continually grown and expanded over the years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped close out the universe's Phase Four. All sights are now stuck and trained on Phase Five of the MCU. 

    One of the films set to be a part of that adventure is Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels. The film has been one of the more highly anticipated projects to hit the big screen. It is finally happening. As Marvel Studios prepares to release its first trailer, a short ominous, and the spine-chilling teaser got revealed and dropped to offer a glimpse and palette of things to come.

    The Marvels is the 33rd film in the MCU. But, it is also a continuation of the hit and globally acclaimed Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series in 2022. The less-than-a-minute trailer does not contain any actual footage, but there is audio that gets the blood flowing with some abnormality in the background. A voice that sounds like Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau saying, "Hello?" and "What the?" with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury asking, "Where is Captain Rambeau?" sandwiched in between all points to an alarming situation on the cards.

    Like always, typical of Marvel productions, the exact subject and story plot lines have been kept concealed and firmly hidden under wraps by the makers. However, we know that it will see the strong unification of forces and a merger of a female trio of heroes who constantly swap places each time they use their gifts. The trio includes Captain Marvel, the half-Kree, half-human interplanetary potent Avenger, aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Then there is Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a young mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Carol Danvers while having the ability to harness cosmic energy and create light structures. The third of the trio is Rambeau.

    The Marvels graces the big screen on November 10 alongside a trailer arriving tomorrow. Watch the teaser below:

