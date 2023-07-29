Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway

A few private photos of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater from the singer’s 30th birthday getaway are going viral on social media. The pictures were from weeks before the dating rumours surfaced. Ariana Grande looked happy with her currently rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Love seems to be in the air for pop sensation Ariana Grande as she was enjoying a cosy stroll with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, during her 30th birthday getaway in late June. The birthday celebration of Ariana turned out to be more eventful than fans initially knew. The Break Up With Your Girlfriend, Side To Side Grammy-winning singer, got spotted walking together at Soho Farmhouse in the UK. Ariana Grande recently ended her two-year-old marriage with ex-husband Dalton Gomez and this breakup made everyone in the Hollywood industry go into shock. The singer and actress is currently shooting for Wicked in London and the news of her rumoured new romance with alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater are never-ending.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, stars from the upcoming movie Wicked, are working together in London for the past year. In the candid photo, the pair looks quite affectionate as they stroll together, with Ariana wrapping her arm around the shoulder of Ethan and him reciprocating by placing his arm around her lower back. The cosy outing was shared with another friend, making it a sweet and relaxed moment for the trio. Sources suggest that the Grammy winner and Broadway star have been seeing each other for several months.

While the photo hints at a possible romantic connection between Ariana and Ethan, both were married to other partners when filming for Wicked began. However, recent reports confirm that they have since separated from their respective spouses. Ariana Grande ended her two-year marriage with Dalton Gomez in January, citing challenges arising from the pandemic and different lifestyles.

On the other hand, Ethan Slater spoke highly of his then-wife, Lilly Jay, on social media during Mother's Day, expressing his adoration and affection for her. However, their marriage reportedly ended, with Ethan filing for divorce recently. They were high school sweethearts, together for a decade.

Recent developments reveal that Ethan Slater filed for divorce from Lilly Jay, whom he had been with for a decade since their high school days. The estranged couple share a now-11-month-old son. Despite the changes in their personal lives, sources have indicated that Slater is determined to have a significant role in raising his son and is eager to co-parent.

