Kesari 2 song 'O Shera' OUT: Historical court-room drama to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Kesari 2 is all set to release on April 18, bringing a powerful story from India’s freedom struggle. With the newly launched track “O Shera,” the makers are building excitement for this gripping sequel that highlights the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

With the release of Kesari 2 just around the corner, the makers are pulling out all the stops to build anticipation among fans. On Saturday evening, the much-awaited track "O Shera" (Teer Te Taj Film Version) was officially launched, adding to the excitement.

ABOUT SONG

In a post shared by Zee Music Company on Instagram, it was announced that the song had been released. The caption emphasized that the time had come to hear the roar of truth and feel the strength of courage, inviting viewers to experience the powerful anthem. The post also reminded audiences that Kesari Chapter 2 is set to hit cinemas worldwide on April 18.

This sequel will delve into the lesser-known story surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar will take on the role of C Sankaran Nair, the prominent lawyer and freedom fighter. Joining him in the cast are R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

The original Kesari, released in 2019, depicted the heroic tale of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army bravely fought against approximately 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Actress Parineeti Chopra played a significant role in the first installment.

