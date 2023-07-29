Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses

Today marks the 63rd glorious birthday of iconic star Sanjay Dutt who has been ruling the hearts of Indian audiences and his fans in an illustrious career spanning more than four decades. Let us look at his net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses owned by the 'PK' star.

Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest bollywood stars in Indian cinema who has won the hearts of audiences and fans with phenomenal performances in films. Some of the iconic movies of Sanjay Dutt are Munnabhai MBBS, Dus, Jodi No. 1, Dhamaal, All The Best, Double Dhamaal, Agneepath, Son of Sardaar, PK, and many more. The actor marks his 63rd birthday today. Making his 63rd birthday more special and wonderful, let us take a detailed glance at his net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses owned by the 'PK' star. Sanjay Dutt recently floored his fans and cinephiles with his super fine and phenomenal performance as the menacing villain in KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. His upcoming movies include Leo, Jawan and Ghudchadi.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here

The net worth of Sanjay Dutt:

The total net worth of Sanjay Dutt in 2023 is $36 Million, which in Indian Currency is approximately Rs 295 Crores. He earns the majority of his earning from brand endorsements, for which he charges Rs. 5 to 6 Crores. With such an achievement, Sanjay Dutt is always ahead in social causes and charity work. He is the Brand Ambassador for Polio treatment and various other states of India for tourism. Also, he is among the highest payer of income tax in the country. Sanjay Dutt's yearly income as an actor is around Rs 12 crores. His monthly income is approximately Rs 1 crore. His average movie remuneration is Rs 6 crores per movie. His income from TV appearances is around Rs 2 crores.

Houses owned by Sanjay Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt owns multiple Houses in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt Lives in 58 Smt. Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. The road has got named after his mother. Sanjay bought this House in 2009. The Present value of the House is around Rs. 3.5 Crores.

Luxurious cars:

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most avid auto enthusiasts and collectors of exotic cars in the bollywood industry. Sanjay Dutt owns Red Ferrari 599 GTB. Besides this, he also owns exotics like a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi A8 L W12, Audi R8, Audi Q7, Bentley Continental GT, Toyota Land Cruiser, a Mercedes M-class, Lexus LX470, Porsche SUV, a Harley – Davidson, and a Ducati.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH