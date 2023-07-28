Deepika Padukone's amused reaction at paps forcing her to smile is EPIC - WATCH

Deepika Padukone is lately busy as she gets papped by the shutterbugs flying off from the city to other places for her shooting schedules and projects. Recently, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress won the hearts of netizens in her all-black travel outfit as she got clicked and spotted at the airport. But Deepika Padukone could not resist laughing out loud as she saw Paps attempting to make her smile.

In no time, the Fighter actress was trending on social media. Fans were calling her beautiful and stunning in the comment section.

In the VIRAL video on Instagram shared by Viral Bhayani, Deepika looks breath-taking and ravishing in black colour pants with a long black jacket and carrying a black handbag. She kept her makeup minimalistic and left her hair open. Her radiant smile was evident as she gracefully posed for the shutterbugs. Many fans expressed admiration for her style choices and showered her with compliments. One of the fans wrote, "Deepika slay even in simplest of dress code Beauty." Another wrote, "Love that open hair! Makes her look so young and beautiful."

Recently, Deepika Padukone was left laughing her heart out by the effort of the paps to make her smile for the cameras. As she made her way to the departure gate, Deepika maintained a straight face. The paps and photogs then nudged her to give a bright smile, but Deepika got more focused on getting her documents cleared to enter the airport. Eventually, a paparazzo appealed to Deepika to smile to save his job. He got captured and heard telling 'Pathaan' actress, "Yehi smile, hum logo ka job bachayega, mam."

The comment caught the instant attention of Deepika Padukone, who screamed, "Hain?," before she laughed genuinely. Deepika smiled for the cameras and even took a moment to pose for them before, making his way to the flight.

