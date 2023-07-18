Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break up after two years of marriage; Know details

Best known for giving hit songs like Side to Side, Positions, Thank U Next, Stuck With U, Focus, Don't Call Me Angel, 34+35, and so on, Grammy award-winning songstress Ariana Grande has broken up with ex-husband Dalton Gomez after only two years of marriage.

Distance has gotten in the way for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Following news of the couple's separation, a source in their quote to a globally reputed entertainment magazine revealed that with the singer and actress, 30, filming the Wicked adaptation in the U.K. for much of the year, absence did not make the heart grow fonder but only created more distance in between the couple and even after their attempts to make it work, their marriage could not withstand, this challenging test of time and the couple then separated officially earlier this year. Their divorce and marriage separation officially got confirmed when Ariana Grande was spotted enjoying the Wimbledon finals match without her engagement or wedding band with her co-star.

ALSO READ: Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this

Opening up on Ariana's decision to make a life here in Los Angeles with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, a source in his quote to the globally reputed entertainment magazine said, "She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton. He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding. He can't leave Los Angeles often. So when Grande started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the insider in his quote explained, "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

On Monday, a different source shared with a globally reputed entertainment magazine that the exes had separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" ever since.

ALSO READ: Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai