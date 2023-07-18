Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look poster; but why are some fans disappointed with this

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and production house Vyjayanthi Movies dropped the first look of Deepika Padukone from the highly-anticipated Project K. The movie's first glimpse will be launched at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

Deepika Padukone wowed fans with her first glimpse ahead of her presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Nag Ashwin's film stars an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, in significant parts. The creators of 'Project K' have revealed Deepika Padukone's first look after building up expectation and enthusiasm among fans. Her first cooperation with the 'Baahubali' star will be in the next film.

In the poster, the actress, who is making her Telugu debut with the Prabhas-starrer, is seen flaunting a furious look. Deepika is seen in the picture wearing a rough coat and staring intently at someplace far away. Sharing the poster, production house Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK."

The production company also stated that the first trailer would be released on 20 July (USA)/July 21 (IST). The first glance has piqued fans' interest in Deepika's participation in Project K. However, many people believed that the poster needed to live up to the hoopla surrounding her initial appearance.

While fans expected the creators to offer a decent look at her attire from the film, some thought the makers fell short. A few others also questioned the poster's unusual timing.

“In her eyes, I see a saviour, a little bit of fear overcome by her resillience. Deepika and her eyes is a journey that never ends," a fan tweeted. “Love this look . So Raw n natural. #DeepikaPadukone," a second user added. “It’s terrific 👏 They should have show us more than her face but regardless, it’s beautiful. Deepika is a Queen," a third user said.

“Look means.. I thought it was full photo.. What is this, you released the passport-size photo?" asked another. Is this first look ?? Just a face .. we were waiting for poster design, costumes etc.. but this 😂😂😂," another social media user said. “Why uploading when everyone is sleeping?" another comment read.

The title and trailer for Project-K will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in the company of Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. This is the first time an Indian film has attended the San Diego Comic-Con, a significant accomplishment for the Indian film industry.