Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others cast vote

    On May 20, 2024, Bollywood superstars urged voters to turn out and fulfill their civic responsibilities and celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and others set a positive example by voting early on Monday.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others cast vote RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 20, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 49 constituencies across six states and two union territories. This phase is significant since it includes high-profile Uttar Pradesh constituency seats like Rae Bareli and Amethi and six seats from Maharashtra's Mumbai. Before the Mumbai polls, prominent Bollywood superstars urged voters to turn out and fulfill their civic responsibilities. Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar set a positive example by voting early on Monday.

    Actor Rajkumar Rao also voted on Monday morning, saying, "It is a big responsibility for our country; we should vote." If we can influence individuals, then that is the most important thing we can do to raise awareness about the importance of voting. So I'm delighted that the Election Commission chose me as the national icon, and I urge everyone to vote."

    Also read: Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks MAGICAL as she wears celestial-themed gown, see pictures

    Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar showed off their inked fingers after voting at a Mumbai polling site. 'Dangal' fame Snaya Malhotra shows the permanent ink mark on her finger after voting at a Mumbai polling booth. Janhvi Kapoor also visited the polling station at St Anne's School in Mumbai to vote.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Akshay Kumar casts FIRST vote after getting Indian citizenship; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections: Akshay Kumar casts his FIRST vote after getting Indian citizenship; here's what he said

    Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Shriya Saran spends Sunday morning with her daughter Radha; shares adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

    Delhi High Court upholds Jackie Shroff's personality rights, bans unauthorized use of his name, voice RKK

    Delhi High Court upholds Jackie Shroff's personality rights, bans unauthorized use of his name, voice

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's pictures with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Heeramandi' actor Anuj Sharma shares how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings discipline

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Akshay Kumar casts FIRST vote after getting Indian citizenship; here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha Elections: Akshay Kumar casts his FIRST vote after getting Indian citizenship; here's what he said

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate vkp

    Bengaluru: Bihar security guard arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl by luring with chocolate

    Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks MAGICAL as she wears celestial-themed gown, see pictures RKK

    Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks MAGICAL as she wears celestial-themed gown, see pictures

    Shah Rukh is a true chain smoker REVEALS 'Koyla' co-actor Pradeep Rawat RKK

    "Shah Rukh is a true chain smoker" REVEALS co-actor Pradeep Rawat

    Iran President Ebrahim Raisi chopper found totally destroyed no sign of life at crash report gcw

    Iran President's chopper found, ‘no sign of life’ at crash site: Report

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon