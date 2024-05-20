Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections: Akshay Kumar casts his FIRST vote after getting Indian citizenship; here's what he said

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reached the polling booth early morning on Monday, May 20, to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. He said, "I want my India to be developed and strong."

    Bollywood actors have begun to queue as voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections begins in Maharashtra. Akshay Kumar, who voted for the first time since obtaining Indian citizenship, showed off his tattooed finger and spoke with the reporters outside his polling booth.

    While speaking with the media, Akshay Kumar highlighted his excitement of voting for the first time since receiving Indian citizenship in August 2023. He said, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right... I think voter turnout will be good."

    Akshay Kumar asked for Canadian citizenship in the 1990s, after his 15 films failed at the box office consecutively. However, his work prospered in India, thus he filed for Indian citizenship in 2019.

    Akshay had discussed abandoning his Canadian passport. "India means everything to me..."Whatever I have achieved or won comes from here. And I feel blessed to have the opportunity to give back. During an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor stated that he feels awful when people say things without knowing anything.

    Aside from Akshay, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao went to the polling station early in the morning to exercise their right to vote. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar also went to vote on Monday, May 20.

    Akshay Kumar recently appeared in the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' action drama. The film, which also starred Tiger Shroff, flopped at the box office. 

     

