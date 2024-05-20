Lifestyle

FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Here's why Earth is spinning faster than usual

Image credits: Freepik

Earth is spinning faster than it used to

A study in the journal 'Nature' revealed that the Earth is spinning faster than it used to which is threatening to toy with our sense of time and clocks. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Earth is spinning faster than it used to

In a few years, world timekeepers may have to consider deducting a second from our clocks because the planet is revolving somewhat faster than before.

Image credits: Freepik

Earth is spinning faster than it used to

Clocks may have to skip a second — known as a "negative leap second" by 2029.

Image credits: Freepik

Possible reasons of Earth spinning faster

Glacial Rebound: Melting glaciers from climate change reduce the weight on Earth's crust, causing it to rebound. This redistribution of mass affects Earth's rotation speed.

Image credits: Getty

Changes in Atmospheric Circulation

Alterations in wind patterns or atmospheric pressure systems can influence Earth's rotation speed, driven by factors like climate change.

Image credits: social media

Seismic Activity

Large earthquakes shift Earth's crust, redistributing mass within the planet and impacting its rotation speed.

Image credits: social media

Ocean Currents

Changes in ocean currents, influenced by temperature, salinity, and wind, affect Earth's rotation speed by altering mass distribution on the surface.

Image credits: social media

Tidal Forces

Interactions between Earth, Moon, and Sun influence rotation speed over time, exchanging energy between Earth's rotation and celestial orbits.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One