A study in the journal 'Nature' revealed that the Earth is spinning faster than it used to which is threatening to toy with our sense of time and clocks.
In a few years, world timekeepers may have to consider deducting a second from our clocks because the planet is revolving somewhat faster than before.
Clocks may have to skip a second — known as a "negative leap second" by 2029.
Glacial Rebound: Melting glaciers from climate change reduce the weight on Earth's crust, causing it to rebound. This redistribution of mass affects Earth's rotation speed.
Alterations in wind patterns or atmospheric pressure systems can influence Earth's rotation speed, driven by factors like climate change.
Large earthquakes shift Earth's crust, redistributing mass within the planet and impacting its rotation speed.
Changes in ocean currents, influenced by temperature, salinity, and wind, affect Earth's rotation speed by altering mass distribution on the surface.
Interactions between Earth, Moon, and Sun influence rotation speed over time, exchanging energy between Earth's rotation and celestial orbits.