Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai

    Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas have finally decided to become parents. The couple welcomes their first child into the world, a baby boy.

    Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:04 AM IST

    Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have welcomed their first child into the world. The couple was blessed with a baby boy. And he's been given the name Luai. Speaking about Lohan and Shammas, the couple married in a secret ceremony last year after dating for two years. Lohan allegedly gave birth to a baby boy named Luai in Dubai. Although the actual date of birth is unknown, an actress spokesperson informed Page Six that "the family is over the moon in love." 

    Lohan made the wonderful announcement in March that she will be having her first child this year. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement to TMZ. 

    Also Read: Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

    The former child actress also informed her followers on Instagram, posting a snap of a onesie with the words "coming soon" printed across the screen. Lindsay said in the caption of the announcement image on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited!" 

    Also Read: 'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    Lindsay Lohan discusses her relationship with her mother. In 2018, the actor remarked of her tumultuous relationship with her mother, "I think that in life, parents have their things together, and sometimes the children are really immersed in it."

    "And sometimes you have to really step back and let your parents do their thing and figure out everything for themselves," she concluded. And we now have a terrific relationship, which is good. It's a lot easier that way."

    She and Bader, both 33, married in secret in July 2022, and she declared herself the "luckiest woman in the world." "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time," she said in a poignant Instagram statement. I can't believe you're my spouse. "My life and everything." Lindsay expressed her happiness at being married to him, saying that every woman should feel this way every day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nestig (@nestigbaby)

    Lindsay later celebrated her impending birth with a baby shower attended by close friends and family members. She posted a sweet snapshot of herself and her younger sister, Aliana Lohan.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage RBA

    'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage; read details

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work MSW EAI

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day ADC

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'? ADC

    Merry Christmas: Did Karan Johar take dig at Katrina Kaif's film over clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'?

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel good books MSW EAI

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    Recent Stories

    Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage RBA

    'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage; read details

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart

    Who was Oommen Chandy? 9 things to know about late Congress stalwart

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work MSW EAI

    Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 7 times she amazed us with her philanthropic work

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History ATG EAI

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day ADC

    Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon