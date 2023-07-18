Actress Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcome first child; couple named baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas have finally decided to become parents. The couple welcomes their first child into the world, a baby boy.

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, have welcomed their first child into the world. The couple was blessed with a baby boy. And he's been given the name Luai. Speaking about Lohan and Shammas, the couple married in a secret ceremony last year after dating for two years. Lohan allegedly gave birth to a baby boy named Luai in Dubai. Although the actual date of birth is unknown, an actress spokesperson informed Page Six that "the family is over the moon in love."

Lohan made the wonderful announcement in March that she will be having her first child this year. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement to TMZ.

The former child actress also informed her followers on Instagram, posting a snap of a onesie with the words "coming soon" printed across the screen. Lindsay said in the caption of the announcement image on Instagram, "We are blessed and excited!"

Lindsay Lohan discusses her relationship with her mother. In 2018, the actor remarked of her tumultuous relationship with her mother, "I think that in life, parents have their things together, and sometimes the children are really immersed in it."

"And sometimes you have to really step back and let your parents do their thing and figure out everything for themselves," she concluded. And we now have a terrific relationship, which is good. It's a lot easier that way."

She and Bader, both 33, married in secret in July 2022, and she declared herself the "luckiest woman in the world." "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace all at the same time," she said in a poignant Instagram statement. I can't believe you're my spouse. "My life and everything." Lindsay expressed her happiness at being married to him, saying that every woman should feel this way every day.

Lindsay later celebrated her impending birth with a baby shower attended by close friends and family members. She posted a sweet snapshot of herself and her younger sister, Aliana Lohan.