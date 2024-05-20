Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Breaking: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash - Report

    The chopper crashed in Jolfa in the mountainous northwestern region of the country on Sunday. The incident happened as Raisi and others were travelling back from their visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.

    Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash - Report gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, Reuters reported citing Iranian official on Monday. 

    A total of nine people were aboard the helicopter, including Raisi, Abdollahian, three Iranian officials, an imam and flight and security team members, CNN reported, citing Iranian media. One of the three officials was Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati.

    Iranian Red Crescent Society chief Pir Hossein Kolivand told media that the rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of some 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) on Monday morning.

    He said, "We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good". The Red Crescent chief added that, "No signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers."

    Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iraq offered to assist rescue efforts to find the helicopter. Russia also offered assistance with the investigation into the cause of the crash The United Arab Emirates has also offered support and says it stands by Iran Turkey sent a mountain rescue team to Iran, and earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was saddened by the accident.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
