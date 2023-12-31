Anushka Sharma visits Virat Kohli in South Africa to ring in New Year together; see pics

Anushka Sharma is rumored to have joined husband Virat Kohli in South Africa for New Year's Eve, amidst his cricket series. Recent pictures show her casually chic in a white top and blue jeans at a South African restaurant. Fans are excited about the couple's end-of-year celebration, marking another chapter in their well-documented love story

Anushka Sharma has reportedly arrived in South Africa to usher in the New Year with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The couple, known for their strong bond and public displays of affection, has been setting relationship goals with their unwavering love and support for each other.

Anushka Sharma is a familiar face in the cricket stands, often seen passionately cheering for Virat Kohli during his matches. As 2023 comes to a close and with Virat currently in South Africa for a Test Match series, it seems Anushka has joined him to welcome the new year together.

Recent pictures circulating on social media show Anushka Sharma dining at a restaurant in South Africa with an acquaintance, sparking speculation that she has indeed made the trip to celebrate the New Year with Virat Kohli.

In the images, Anushka emanates a casual yet chic vibe, wearing a white oversized top paired with blue jeans. Opting for a natural look with her hair down and no makeup, she exudes simplicity and elegance.