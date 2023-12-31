Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anushka Sharma visits Virat Kohli in South Africa to ring in New Year together; see pics

    Anushka Sharma is rumored to have joined husband Virat Kohli in South Africa for New Year's Eve, amidst his cricket series. Recent pictures show her casually chic in a white top and blue jeans at a South African restaurant. Fans are excited about the couple's end-of-year celebration, marking another chapter in their well-documented love story

    Anushka Sharma visits Virat Kohli in South Africa to ring in New Year together; see pics ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma has reportedly arrived in South Africa to usher in the New Year with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The couple, known for their strong bond and public displays of affection, has been setting relationship goals with their unwavering love and support for each other.

    Anushka Sharma is a familiar face in the cricket stands, often seen passionately cheering for Virat Kohli during his matches. As 2023 comes to a close and with Virat currently in South Africa for a Test Match series, it seems Anushka has joined him to welcome the new year together.

    ALSO READ: 'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Recent pictures circulating on social media show Anushka Sharma dining at a restaurant in South Africa with an acquaintance, sparking speculation that she has indeed made the trip to celebrate the New Year with Virat Kohli.

    In the images, Anushka emanates a casual yet chic vibe, wearing a white oversized top paired with blue jeans. Opting for a natural look with her hair down and no makeup, she exudes simplicity and elegance.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday RKK

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel ATG

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

    Recent Stories

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday RKK

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday

    Dont visit Ram Mandir on January 22 light diyas at home PM Modi appeal to devotees gcw

    Don't visit Ram Mandir on Jan 22, light diyas at home: PM Modi's appeal to devotees

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical rkn

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Bank holidays in January 2024 Will banks be closed on January 1 Check out full list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2024: Will banks be closed on January 1? Check out full list

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon