    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi's letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik's wife

    Anupam Kher took to social media to share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to Satish Kaushik's wife, Shashi Kaushik. Filmmaker Satish died on March 9.

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik wife
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed unexpectedly on March 9 in Gurugram, after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. Everyone was startled by his loss, and the actor's friends, fans, family members, and film business colleagues expressed their sorrow. Satish Kaushik's close friend Anupam Kher lamented his loss and remarked that life would never be the same without Satish. He also released a vintage video commemorating a unique experience that he shared with the late actor. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to express his condolences to Satish Kaushik's wife, Shashi Kaushik. Anupam Kher posted a photo of the letter and expressed appreciation on Shashi Kaushik's behalf.

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Anupam Kher posted a photo of PM Narendra Modi's letter to Shashi Kaushik. PM Modi expressed his sympathies to Satish Kaushik's family and expressed his sadness at his untimely death. "The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an enormous contribution to Indian film with his talent," the letter said in Hindi. He worked in several roles and was impressed as a remarkable writer, actor, director, and producer. He was an inspiration and provided a solid foundation for his family. His bereavement cannot be articulated in words. He may no longer be among us, but his memory and ideals will carry on through his family."

    Anupam Kher expressed gratitude on behalf of Shashi Kaushik and tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of grief and sorrow! When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolence on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and Satish ji’s fans, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards! Shashi Kaushik.”

    Satish Kaushik was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he died in his car on March 9, according to a report. He portrayed 'Calendar' in Mr India, which is now one of his most popular parts. He was most recently seen in the film Chhatriwali.
     

