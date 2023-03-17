Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors'

In a recent new viral video clip that has shaken social media and the internet, Ratna Pathak Shah has roasted the new breed of Bollywood actors, which has got even Reddit fans hooting and cheering her as they gave intriguing reactions.

Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai and Khoobsurat fame bollywood star Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. She has always been unfiltered and boldly honest about the problems plaguing the Hindi film industry today.

Just like her husband, veteran Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah is not scared and afraid of calling out what is wrong with Bollywood. This time, she got the attention of fans and netizens as she called out the new generation breed of current 'Bollywood actors.'

In the viral interview video clip, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "I have seen actors on a plane who would not even ask for a cup of coffee. The coffee gets brought by an assistant, who opens the cup, pours it, and serves it to them. The actor takes a sip and hands it back to the assistant. What are you? A three-month-old child. Iss type ka dependence. Kuch aur toh socho bhai aur behen. Life is so much more than just this."

Fans have hailed the star for her unabashed honesty. Here are some intriguing fan reactions on Reddit. "Ratna Pathak Shah always has excellent points to share. Even though she's usually complaining about something irritatedly, I always delight in listening to her and Naseeruddin Shah, hahahaha," said a fan. "This video got posted on this sub a few days ago. And people started trolling Ratna pathak shah. Lmao, she is spilling facts. But people are not ready to digest that," a fan added. "I haven't watched anything except the ones that go viral cuz they just pop up on the feeds, haha. But I like both of them despite and because of it, the couple is mad talented. I might watch a few of them some day!," a fan shares.

